Celebrations at Pytchley CofE Primary School is awarded prestigious sports award

Pytchley CofE Primary School is celebrating being awarded the coveted School Games Gold Mark - a national award that recognises excellence in school sport and physical activity.

This year, every child at Pytchley has taken part in a sporting event or competition outside of school. All classes receive two hours of timetabled PE each week, and pupils have enjoyed a range of termly experiences, from parkour and Irish dancing to handball and skateboarding.

Ashley Scott, Executive Headteacher at Pytchley, said: “We are so proud to have received this award. The staff and children have really bought into these experiences and enjoyed taking part in lots of activities over the year.

“We’ve welcomed many sporting guests, including Paul Sturgess, who has played in the NBA and appeared in the Guinness Book of Records.

Pytchley CofE Primary School sports crew

“It’s been a pleasure seeing our children thrive, and I look forward to more of the same from September.”

The school’s Sports Crew, a group of children that sign up to run peer events, has also been supporting lunchtime activities and house team events, while after-school club attendance has also increased. Pytchley has also celebrated sporting success at a higher level, with teams reaching county finals in tag rugby and cricket.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), added: “I am always so proud to see our schools thriving and excelling in sports.

“It is fantastic that Pytchley are going above and beyond to provide our pupils with the very best. It is great to see their children excel.”