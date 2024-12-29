Three groups, one consultant: 1205 stone weight-loss milestone in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Slimming World Consultant from Burton Latimer & Kettering is celebrating after members of her 3 groups have lost a total of 1205 stone (7650kg) in 2024

Teresa Seaton marked all her achievement by attending the weight-loss organisation’s annual awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Teresa says: “I’m so incredibly proud of the members of my Burton Latimer & Kettering groups. Not just for the weight that they’ve lost – which is phenomenal – but for the changes that they’ve made too. Anyone who’s tried to lose weight before knows that it isn’t easy, it takes determination, motivation and commitment. My members inspire me every week, and it feels so special to know that the support provided in the groups has helped them to unlock their weight loss dreams.”

Members across the group have achieved weight loss successes ranging from 2st to 8st 8lbs, as well as celebrating a range of non-scale victories. Teresa says: “We’ve seen people accomplish all sorts of goals and ambitions this year, from Reversing Diabetes to Running Half Marathons, and it’s been amazing to watch and feel part of. As a Slimming World member myself I have overcome many barriers with my own 12 stone weightloss.’

Teresa Seaton, Slimming World Consultant in Burton Latimer & Kettering

“We’ve got members in our group ranging from the age of 16 to 88 and they all say it’s the support, friendship and inspiration that they find in our group that has enabled them to be so successful.”

As well as attending the weekly group and having access to 1,900 delicious recipes, activity videos and a barcode scanner on Slimming World’s app, all members follow Slimming World’s healthy eating plan. The generous, balanced and flexible plan is based on everyday healthy foods, helping members to lose weight without feeling hungry or having to cook and eat separate meals from the rest of their household. Slimming World also has a physical activity support programme that encourages members to become more active at their own pace, doing something they enjoy.

Teresa says: “Seeing people discover that they can lose weight for good and that it doesn’t have to be a miserable experience is nothing short of magic. I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and I’m delighted to be part of an organisation that’s been helping to change people’s lives for 55 years.”

To find out more about the Slimming World group, either pop along, call, text or WhatsApp Teresa Seaton on 07447 918855 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

Groups can be found at:-

BURTON LATIMER - BAND CLUB NN15 5RL - Thursdays 8am, 9.30am, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

KETTERING - ST ANDREWS CHURCH NN16 8QA - Saturdays 7am, 8.30am and 10am