Stylish success: Fashion Show Fundraiser is a runway triumph

The Kettering Branch of Parkinson's UK held its inaugural Fundraising Fashion Show on Monday evening at the Crescents Community Centre in Kettering. The event enjoyed a good turnout and succeeded in raising significant funds for the Branch.

The first-ever Fundraising Charity Fashion show at The Crescents Community Centre was a big success for both the branch and the Crescents. It was put together by the Kettering Branch of Parkinson’s UK in association with S.O.S Fashion Shows. It was a fantastic mix of fashion, community spirit, and some enjoyable retail therapy at the end of the evening.

In the lead-up to the show, the organizers felt a mix of nerves and excitement as they anticipated the potential attendance. Their concerns were quickly alleviated when around 80 attendees arrived from the moment the doors opened until just before the show's start at 7:30 pm. The guests eagerly bought raffle tickets, enjoyed drinks from the cash bar, and settled in to watch the models, who were all volunteers, elegantly showcase a range of outfits provided by S.O.S for about 35 minutes, ending with a round of enthusiastic applause during their final combined procession.

Following this, there was another chance to buy raffle tickets, which soon led to the thrilling raffle draw, featuring some fantastic prizes that heightened the evening's excitement. After announcing all the winners and awarding the prizes, the audience had the opportunity to browse and buy items from the show at very reasonable prices, bringing the evening to a satisfying conclusion.

Members of Audience Enjoying the Show

The fashion show proved to be a substantial fundraiser, successfully raising over £600, This ensures that individuals with Parkinson's in the Kettering area will continue to receive the essential support they need. The branch remains dedicated to its cause, arranging activities and events that cultivate community spirit. They offer unwavering support to those recently diagnosed and encourage anyone in that situation in the Kettering area to make contact with the Branch. They assure that support is always available whenever one feels ready to make that first move.