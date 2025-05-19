Sax concert raises £450 for village church clock fund

Music lovers gathered at St Mary Magdalene Church in the village of Cottingham recently for a concert by the Alright JACK saxophone quartet.

This concert, held on Sunday 27 April as part of the Church’s ‘Sunday Sessions’ concert series, raised a fabulous £450 for the church clock fund.

The audience enjoyed fizz and canapes while listening to classical guitar from Christian Harford, who was making his first ever live performance, before being treated to an hour of music from the quartet, which comprises Ann Churcher on soprano sax, Jane Smith on alto, Chris de Verteuil on tenor and Kathy West on baritone.

With a varied programme of music ranging from a sixties pop medley to Bach’s Air on a G String, there really was something to suit every musical taste.

The church would like to thank the musicians, everyone who came along, and Joanne Leaning, Rich Guilford, Mary Oakham, Jean Wilkins and Kate Cross who generously made and donated the delicious canapes and served the drinks and nibbles on the day.

You can catch Alright JACK again at the Welland Valley Benefice Church fundraiser 'Wellyfest' in Stoke Albany on 19 July, where they’ll be kicking off the evening session at 6.30pm. For more information about Alright JACK, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/alrightjacksax/.