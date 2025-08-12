One year on: Northampton researcher leads major study evaluating active travel improvements

Active travel infrastructure improvements at Delapre Park have boosted local people’s experience of connecting with the outdoors, according to recent research conducted by one expert at the University of Northampton.

Working in collaboration with researchers from The University of Manchester and Nottingham Trent University, the University of Northampton’s Associate Professor in Physical Activity & Health Dr Declan Ryan spearheaded research throughout the past 12 months to implement new pathways in Delapré Park, as well as review public use and perceptions of the area.

The project, funded by Active Travel England, aimed to understand the real-world impact of investment in walking, wheeling, and cycling infrastructure. It employed a mixed-methods approach incorporating resident surveys, in-depth interviews, on-site observations and GPS tracking to evaluate how improvements to path surfaces and layouts affected accessibility, safety, and comfort for a broad range of users – including those living with long-term health conditions.

Initial findings show that the new routes have led to measurable benefits in terms of increased access, improved feelings of safety, and greater comfort for park users. In particular, small infrastructure changes were found to enhance accessibility for those with limited mobility (albeit with some improvements still required to further improve) such as more seating, firmer surfaces, and wayfinding.

Active Quarter logo and banner.

“This project has been a brilliant example of the University, local community, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, West Northamptonshire Council, and fellow academic researchers working together to improve our town’s parks and greenspaces” explains Declan.

“As part of the University’s research, residents raised concerns about the accessibility of the footpaths at Delapré Park, which the council used as evidence to secure funding from Active Travel England. This funding resulted in the installation of a network of new paths, alongside seating and, in the future, wayfinding.

“The impact of safe and accessible pathways are crucial for our daily lives, whether it’s commuting to work, exercising, or simply reconnecting with nature, and it’s a great example of how residents, researchers, and the council can work together to identify needs and deliver change in our communities.”

The study sets out clear recommendations for further improvements, based on direct community feedback, which includes a full accessibility audit and exploring new opportunities for funding. These insights are expected to inform future active travel strategies both locally and nationally.