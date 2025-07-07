New ponds bring rare plants back to Northamptonshire farmland

Northamptonshire farmers have given local wildlife a major boost, by creating new ponds around Pitsford reservoir. Local landowners worked with Freshwater Habitats Trust, Anglian Water and the Environment Agency on the initiative, which has increased the number of wetland plant species across the whole landscape by nearly a quarter – and more than doubled the number of uncommon plant species – in just two years.

Landowners near Pitsford reservoir worked with experts from national wildlife conservation charity Freshwater Habitats Trust to create 22 new, unpolluted, clean water ponds and manage 10 existing ponds. They also added natural flood management features, such as flood storage basins and leaky dams, to prevent sediment from running off into the surrounding land and to temporarily store flood water. In total, 21 landowners, including 15 farmers, were involved. The measures were introduced on unproductive parts of their land, to increase biodiversity and reduce flood risk without impacting on farm productivity.

The first surveys, carried out in 2021 before measures were introduced, found 71 different species of wetland plants, including 17 uncommon species, across the site’s ponds, streams and ditches. By 2024, with new clean water ponds and other features in place, this number had increased to 84, with many new species appearing.

Research carried out by Freshwater Habitats Trust showed that – of all the measures introduced - creating new ponds made the biggest difference, with these ponds supporting the greatest number of species, including those that were new to the area. Uncommon species found in the most recent survey included Marsh Willowherb, Blunt-flowered Rush and the nationally-scarce Clustered Stonewort, which was recorded for the first time in the region.

Hannah Worker, Freshwater Habitats Trust, surveying one of the new ponds.

The number of ponds on the site that are classed as ‘priority ponds’ – a national designation for the highest quality ponds - more than tripled, from four to 13.

Freshwater Habitats Trust Programme Manager Hannah Worker said: “It’s been so exciting to see such an amazing increase in freshwater species – including uncommon plants returning to the area - within just two years. Creating new ponds is a simple step to take and these results show what a transformative effect bringing clean water back to the landscape can have.

“We’re losing freshwater species at an alarming rate so it is vital that we work together and take practical steps that we know will make a difference. We are very grateful to the landowners and farmers – as well as our partners at Anglian Water and the Environment Agency – for getting involved in this project.”

Will Shemilt from Redhill Farms, a 330-acre arable farm with fields near to the reservoir, was one of the landowners to take part. Through the project, five new clean water ponds created and another pond as restored. Will said: “Although it’s early days, the new ponds have really made a difference. The ponds were positioned to allow wildlife to spread out from the nature reserve at Pitsford. They’ve enhanced the habitat we already had on the farm and we’re seeing more wildlife, including many different species of birds. Our newest pond already looks like it’s been there forever – it's beautiful.

L-R Will Shemilt (farmer), Kim Hemmings (Anglian Water), Hannah Worker (Freshwater Habitats Trust)

“Working with Anglian Water and Freshwater Habitats Trust has changed the way we farm and they’ve been incredibly easy to work with. If you own land, you want to look after it, and working with nature always pays off. Build the right habitat and wildlife will come - and with the new ponds, this has happened really quickly.”

Kim Hemmings, Catchment Advisor for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased to support Freshwater Habitats with this project, which illustrates how farming and nature can thrive together when we work collaboratively. By managing land around our reservoirs more thoughtfully, we can create habitats that support wildlife and build resilient farming systems which brings clean water to our reservoir.

“Slowing the flow of water can help improve water quality by giving pollutants time to settle, meaning the water in our reservoir needs less treatment. Working in partnership with Freshwater Habitats Trust, the Environment Agency and local landowners has been crucial in delivering these benefits.”

Located around 10 miles north of Northampton, Pitsford Reservoir is managed by Anglian Water and, with a nature reserve, walking trail and water sports facilities, is a popular destination for people living in the area. The Pitsford Water Friendly Farming project is taking place on land to the north of the reservoir.

L-R Will Shemilt (farmer), Kim Hemmings (Anglian Water) and Hannah Worker (Freshwater Habitats Trust) looking at one of the new ponds.

Pitsford Water Friendly Farming is funded by Anglian Water and the Environment Agency. It builds on the long-running Water Friendly Farming project, which is a collaboration between Freshwater Habitats Trust, The Environment Agency, University of York, Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Allerton Project.