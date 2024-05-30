Local 'Hedgehog Mother' with winning display at Chichele Garden Fair
Not only did her wheelbarrow display, take top prize, she also won a prize on the raffle.
''Now I hope one of my Premium Bonds come up!'' she quipped as her name was called out for the raffle prize.
Jackie, who rescues injured and abandoned hedgehogs, then nurses them back to health before releasing them into the wild, was one of 13 people and organisations entering the wheelbarrow competition at the annual Chichele Garden Fair, organised by Higham Ferrers Tourism.
Her ''Wild about Hedgehogs'' was so tall that it could not fit into her car and she had to wheel her wheelbarrow through the streets from her home two kilometres away to the exhibition site at the Duchy Barn Garden, next to the medieval Chichele College.
Her winning entry included a hedgehog house, a bee hotel and nesting boxes from her garden and she gave plenty of tips about caring for hedgehogs in her written description which was attached to the wheelbarrow.
Her entry was judged a winner by popular vote- the votes were ''overwhelming'' the organiser Carol Fitzgerald told visitors-with Jackie receiving a bespoke bee hotel commissioned by skilled craftsman Peter Bond for her prize.
As for her raffle prize, that was a collection of six garden-inspired odd socks, which Jackie said she could not wait to wear.
The inaugural wheelbarrow competition was a big draw at the Garden Fair, as was the popular willow weaver Bob Lever, who did brisk business with his various flying and perching birds, which he fashioned during the day.
The new Mayor, Councillor Vijay Paul, who presented the prizes, noted there was a ''lot of talent in this room''.
One of the judges, local artist Barbara Rawcliffe, said the judging had been a difficult job, but in the end, there were some very worthy winners and there was wonderful work for the public to see.
Her co-judge Nina Wilson of Wilson Browne solicitors in the town, who sponsored the cash prizes, said it had been an ''absolute joy'' to judge the competition.
The winners were then invited to have tea with the Mayor in the Duchy Barn Gardens.
The winning artwork- also with the theme 'Walk on the Wildside' will remain on show at Chichele College until after the '' Secret Gardens of Higham Ferrers'' on Sunday June 16th, and will then move to the Wilson Browne offices, where it will go on display in reception.
Carol Fitzgerald, the event organiser , thanked Cllr Jennie Bone whose North Northamptonshire Empowerment Fund footed the bill for the wheelbarrow competition prizes, the steel band, advertising expenses as well as the children's afternoon tea experience with the Mayor.