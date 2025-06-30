Lee Barron MP joins Deputy PM to pledge more support for terminally ill workers

Lee Barron, the Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire has joined with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to pledge more support for those diagnosed with a terminal illness, as the Civil Service joins hundreds of employers already leading the way in ensuring best practice for people facing the most difficult time of their lives, by signing the Dying to Work Charter.

While many employers take great care already, the Dying to Work campaign raises awareness of the important steps they can take to provide employees with dignity and peace of mind as they navigate a terminal diagnosis in work.

Lee Barron, who before being elected an MP, was Regional Secretary for the TUC in the Midlands, has been championing the campaign since being elected to Westminster in July 2024.

The charter already has over 400 employers signed up all over the UK from local businesses to public services big and small, covering over 1.5 million employees. Now with the Civil Service signed up, around 2 million employees are now protected by the charter.

Angela Rayner MP and Deputy Prime Minister signs the Dying to Work Charter.

“No one battling terminal illness should ever have to face extra stress and worry over their job security at what is already the most challenging time for them and their loved ones.” said Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. “It is vital at such a difficult time that employees with a terminal diagnosis are treated sensitively and with the best support – that’s why I’m so proud we are backing this charter.”

“The bare minimum people facing terminal illness would expect is to have a sympathetic employer who treats them with dignity and respect, whilst dealing with the difficulties this brings.” Lee Barron said at the announcement in Whitehall.

“It is encouraging that the Civil Service is setting the standard, protecting vulnerable workers and giving them the freedom to decide whether to stay in work with the support they need.”

“We’ll be continuing the campaign and raising its importance in Parliament.” he continued. “While it remains legal in this country to sack a worker diagnosed with a terminal illness there is more work to do.”

Lee Barron MP at the Government signing of the Charter for the Civil Service.

The Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Minister for Employment Rights Justin Madders and Cabinet Office Minister Georgia Gould all signed the charter together on behalf of the Civil Service.

The signing took place on with trade unions present, including the TUC who own the Dying to Work Charter.

The government’s help to raise awareness of better practices for terminally ill staff is part of its plan to make work pay, which is the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation.