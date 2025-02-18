Jobcentre Plus work coaches are successfully helping jobseekers into work and employers to fill vacancies

An example of the wonderful work by our team at Kettering Jobcentre is the recent Burton Latimer Skill & Careers Event which took place on 17th of February 2025.

Burton Latimer Community Library was the setting for a Skills & Careers event in partnership with Kettering Jobcentre which attracted over 130 job seekers.

The event brought together local employers recruiting in the area and job seekers to discuss job opportunities with full, part-time and self-employment vacancies matching their skills and interests across different sectors including Morrisons, Avon, Oundle School, Home Instead and MOD.

Heidi, the library manager said ‘this was a fantastic partnership event meeting the needs of local Latimer people. It was lovely to see so many new faces in the library in such a positive way and great feedback from employers recruiting our local people’’.

David Gillings our Disability Employment Adviser Leader at Burton Latimer Community Library for the Skills and Careers Event

Hunter Professional said they ‘’found the event at Burton Latimer to be a great success. Speaking to a broad variety of candidates looking for work in all different sectors and all with different skills. We have found some great candidates to place into our clients and are working to find some of the other candidates roles. We look forward to attending more events’’.

The event was also an opportunity for local providers to showcase the support on offer including Kettering Mind, Northamptonshire Association for the Blind and Serve.

Our Disability Employment Advisers supported our customers with health barriers to meet employers and providers creating opportunities for all our customers who may otherwise have been excluded as well promoting our Access to Work scheme and becoming a Disability Confident employer. By advocating for a customer, a site visit and work trial has been arranged with a local employer.

Spring, Social Prescribers service for adults with a long-term health condition commented ‘’It was a pleasure being invited to the event, it was very well attended and bustling with lots of eager people seeking opportunities to improve their lives, whether that be through paid employment, volunteering, studying or wellbeing activities. It was great to see so many organisations there, and to be included as part of it’’.

Local careers adviser from Futures delivering for the National Careers Service also attended the event saying ‘’It gave us the opportunity to support the local community with advice on CVs, training opportunities, job searching and general advice and guidance. Being able to support customers at a local level enabled customers to receive support advice local to them, and how to access a range of opportunities and services, and advice on how to access these, with the opportunity of further one to one support with an adviser to support customers on their career path, it was a very busy and productive event for us’’.

Tresham College who already work closely with Kettering Jobcentre to deliver bespoke programmes said ‘’We had over 20 referrals for our courses and it was such a positive event to join and work in collaboration with the jobcentre to build skills and career aspirations to move people into work’’.

Home Instead who the jobcentre are currently working with to offer a Sector Based Work Academy Programme, a pre-employment training programme, matched to your business sector and a guaranteed job interview or help with application process said ‘’What an amazing and worthwhile event held by Kettering Jobcentre at Burton Latimer Community Library. As a company it is so important for us to be able to reach out to people who are seeking work, whilst building relationships with other companies and organisations at the time. To see so many people attend and show interest in work that's available from so many great companies is brilliant!’’

Sarah Passam, Employer Adviser for Kettering Jobcentre said this was a great event sending a positive message to job seekers and employers alike and delivering recruitment events in localised areas means we can support employers and local people by matching them to vacancies.

Kettering Jobcentre Employer Advisers work across the area building links and relationships with employers to promote the benefits of working with local jobcentres. If you want to find out more please contact [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.

If you want to see what other community support is available at Burton Latimer Community Library check out their social media page.

DWP is keen to protect the future of our planet by promoting training to work in the Green Sector

Rushden Jobcentre are promoting a Recycling Operative vacancy for Halo Recruitment.

This is a temporary role for Recycling Operatives working in a recycling plant. The role includes working on a production line, sorting recyclable materials, loading and unloading, using machinery, picking material from the conveyor belt and removing non-recyclable items.

Regional Key messages for East Midlands

· 2.491 million people in employment – up 41,000 on the quarter and up 105,000 on the year.

· The employment rate is 75.5% - unchanged on the quarter and up 1.7%pts on the year.

· 105,000 people are unemployed – down 14,000 on the quarter and down 21,000 on the year.

· The unemployment rate is 4.0% - down 0.6%pts on the quarter and down 1.0%pts on the year.

· 269,000 people are in non-working households.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said:

“Since July wages have continued to grow at pace, putting vital money back in people’s pockets as we work to make work pay and improve living standards for all.

“But these figures also show that too many people are being locked out of work and denied that chance, including those sick and disabled. Instead of writing people off and labelling them, we must step up our support.

“Through our Get Britain Working reforms we are overhauling Jobcentres, guaranteeing every young person the chance to earn or learn and our upcoming Green Paper will bring fundamental change to a broken system that currently pushes people towards welfare instead of work.”