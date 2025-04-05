Football community unites to relegate hunger to history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football clubs from across the UK have set aside their rivalries to team up with anti-poverty charity, Trussell, and work towards ending hunger in the UK.

Liverpool, Everton, St Johnstone, Motherwell, St Mirren, Glentoran, and Bangor City 1876 FC, are amongst the clubs who are supporting Trussell’s Football vs Hunger campaign which aims to unite the football community to help relegate hunger to history.

The support from the clubs comes at a time when 1 in 7 people across the UK are experiencing hunger and finding themselves with no option but to turn to a food bank to survive.

During the 23/24 Premier League season, 2.5 million emergency food parcels were distributed across the UK – this includes 902,232 parcels provided for children facing hunger. This is enough parcels to put one on every seat in every single ground in the English Premiership, Scottish Premiership, the whole of the Welsh and Northern Irish football pyramid, and each nation’s national stadiums, with tens of thousands of food parcels left over.

Many of these parcels were made possible by donations from football clubs and fan groups who are already showing incredible support to their local food bank through food drives, fundraising activities and logistical support. But, with 82% of football fans agreeing that food banks shouldn’t have to exist in the UK, Trussell is now encouraging the football community to join them in calling for urgent action to address hunger and hardship.

The campaign looks to raise awareness of the challenges that are driving people to need food banks and encourage everyone to play their part in helping to tackle hunger.

Trussell has also joined forces with football content creator Bryan’s Gunn to deliver a hard-hitting message about hunger in the UK to football fans. Using his trademark editing style, which stitches together football commentary, post-match interviews and other programming to highlight recurring football clichés, the video is designed to make fans more aware of the issue of hunger and encourage them to take action.

To mark their signing of the Football vs Hunger club charter, this week Liverpool FC held a food drive ahead of their Merseyside derby match against Everton, and with all donated food going to North Liverpool Foodbank.

Forbes Duff, Head of Community Engagement, LFC Foundation, said: “Liverpool Football Club has supported food banks in Merseyside for many years, and we are proud to be a part of Football vs Hunger.

“In 2025, we believe that it is unacceptable for anyone to experience hunger. That’s why we will do all we can to help Trussell in the mission to end the need for food banks in the UK.

“No matter your club colours, we urge all football fans to back this vital campaign, and help make a future possible where nobody needs a food banks."

It’s not just football clubs who can play their part, it’s fans too. So, whether you’re a grassroot player, an armchair fan, or you sit in the rain on the terraces week in week out, you can play your part. The clubs who have signed the charter are also encouraging fans to sign up to Trussell FC. This team of football fans are united in the belief that everyone should be able to afford the essentials, and no one should need a food bank to survive.

Everton Club Ambassador Graham Stuart, who made more than 130 appearances for the club, said: " As a Club, we believe that hunger in the UK is a critically important issue, and have previously supported a number of local and national food and poverty campaigns including Fans Supporting Foodbanks and the work they do to support our local food banks on Merseyside.

“By signing up the Football vs Hunger Club Charter we will continue to do whatever we can in supporting food banks and tackling poverty in our local community.

“Football is for everyone, as is simply being able to feed your family, and we invite fans of all clubs to join us in supporting this campaign."

Rich Jones, Chief Executive at North Liverpool foodbank, said: “Football is made up of great rivalries, like Liverpool and Everton, but one thing the football community can agree on is that we need to end hunger in the UK.

“Football vs Hunger is a rallying cry for everyone who loves the game to stand up for the people in their communities who can’t afford the essentials. At our food bank we’ve got two drivers – one Red, one Blue. They bicker about football week in, week out, but every single day they get in their delivery van, they unite to make sure we're there for everyone who needs them. So whatever colour shirt you wear, sign up to Trussell FC and join the football wide effort to end the need for food banks.”

Football legend, Jeff Stelling, has thrown his support behind the campaign, saying: “Hunger in the UK was never an issue I expected to become so significant in 2025, but has become one of the most critical concerns in modern Britain.

"It’s just not right that so many people can’t afford to feed their families, and need to turn to food banks.

"That’s why I’m proud to support Football vs Hunger, and join the football community helping to end the need for food banks."

Ellie Lambert, Head of Activations at Trussell, said: “From facing down racism, to tackling homophobia, football has a proud history in leading the way in shaping a better society, by uniting as one voice and calling for change.

“Hunger in the UK isn’t a food problem – it’s a money problem. If everyone has enough money to live on, we’ll end hunger for good. We know what needs to change to make this future possible, but we can only get there by working together. That is why we are delighted that so many clubs are playing their part by signing the club charter and joining us in calling for the solutions needed to ensure everyone can afford the essentials.

“Whether you’re a grassroot player, a Premier League Club or a fan on the terraces, you can make a difference by standing with us and saying that it’s not acceptable that anybody should experience hunger.”

Fans can show their support by signing for Trussell FC at trussell.org.uk/football