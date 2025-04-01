Easter Egg-Stravaganza with specialist entertainment team at Billing Aquadrome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialist entertainment team ‘THE TRIBE’ will be resident at Billing Aquadrome this Easter (Saturday 5th – Friday 24th April) offering an action-packed programme of activities with incredible live performances, family-friendly fun and unforgettable moments.

THE TRIBE have been working with external entertainment agency, Bass Beatz Productions to create a high-quality family entertainment offering like no other. From Dynamic Days to Electric Nights, a calendar of events and activities has been lined up from dawn till dusk to keep everyone entertained at Billing Aquadrome throughout the Easter holidays.

This is the first Easter season for Meadow Bay Villages in the holiday and residential parks industry, having acquired a number of highly popular English holiday resorts last year, and the company is committed to offering a truly outstanding Easter break at Billing Aquadrome.

THE TRIBE entertainment team at Billing Aquadrome (left to right) Nathan Sinsbury, Olivia Lyles, Bronte Pendleton and Declan Lightly.

To help celebrate its first Easter season, Meadow Bay Villages is delighted to announce an “11 for 11” discount deal, offering an 11% discount on all Easter bookings at Billing Aquadrome made between 25th March and 3rd April on holidays starting on Friday 11th April. All bookings made for this period will automatically enter a prize draw with three lucky winners having to pay only £11 for their holiday.

A highlight in the Easter activity schedule will be the Big Easter Fun Day, an action-packed day for all the family, with an assault course, tug of war, water balloon dodgeball, sports stars, foam party, slip & slide and Olympics activities.

Some of the other standout activities on offer at Billing Aquadrome this Easter include:

Hoppy trail - an egg-citing fun-filled Easter scavenger hunt

Gooey Easter slime time – create your own slime masterpiece from glittery goo to colourful slime masterpieces

Moonlit Masquerade Ball – best costumes take centre stage for exciting prizes

Dance groove workshops

Hoppy crafts - bunny paper plate crafts, easter bonnet making and egg designing

Easter bonnet parade

Carnival Parade - procession of vibrant costumes and lively performers

Samba De Janerio Production Show – delivering a salsa carnival

The full calendar of Easter activities and entertainment on offer at Billing Aquadrome can be found here.

This new Easter entertainment offering is testament to Meadow Bay Villages’ on-going commitment in Billing Aquadrome following a multi-million pound investment programme of upgrades undertaken at the resort last year.

Nikki Rathie, Holidays Director at Billing Aquadrome, said: “We are fully committed to offering the most memorable stay at Billing Aquadrome and we are delighted to have THE TRIBE, our entertainment team in place delivering our first Easter holiday season as new owners of the resort.

“THE TRIBE is offering an entertainment proposition like no other. With Easter crafts to entertain the little ones to family scavenger hunts, Silent Discos to Glow in the Dark Parties, Moonlit Masquerade Balls and Carnival Parades, there really is something on offer for everyone this Easter at Billing Aquadrome.

“Our Easter package of entertainment compliments our programme of upgrades made at the resort throughout the winter months. Our new facilities, combined with the natural landscape we enjoy at Billing Aquadrome, which we believe is unrivalled in the UK, are sure to make your staycation truly unforgettable, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Declan Lightly, THE TRIBE Entertainment Manager at BillingAquadrome, said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be leading the entertainment at Billing Aquadrome this year. Our 2025 programme is packed with incredible live performances, family-friendly fun, and unforgettable moments that will bring our TRIBE community together like never before. Whether you're here for the big-name acts, interactive shows, or the exciting, themed events, there’s something for everyone. Get ready for a season of non-stop entertainment not to be missed.”

Located in the beautiful Nene Valley, in the heart of Northamptonshire, Billing Aquadrome is set within 235 acres of stunning scenery with lakes, rivers, canal side location, and a marina.

The £12 million investment made by Meadow Bay Villages in Billing Aquadrome last year has resulted in new and upgraded facilities at the resort, soon to be revealed over the Easter season.

New facilities include an Amphitheatre and Open-Air Cinema, a new Water Park facility, BMX pump track, Himalayan Adventure Golf Course, as well as new and upgraded holiday accommodation including platinum caravans, luxury glamping pods with private hot tubs and refurbished touring caravan facilities, including hard standing and super pitches.

To enjoy 11% off your 2025 Easter booking made for 11th April, and to be automatically in with a chance of being one of three lucky winners to receive their holiday for £11, book between 25th March and 3rd April when visiting https://meadowbay.com/billingaquadrome/ and the discount is auto applied on checkout. (*terms and conditions apply).