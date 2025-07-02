Crossing continents: Nature at the heart of flourishing education systems

Hannah Persaud, Churchill Fellow 2025

Hannah Persaud, Networks Lead at the National Society for Education has been awarded a coveted Churchill Fellowship which will enable her to travel to Bali, New Zealand and Australia researching education systems which prioritise environmental education and nature connection.

Hannah, from Northamptonshire, is one of 118 new Churchill Fellows announced by the charity, the Churchill Fellowship as it celebrates its 60th anniversary year. These remarkable individuals span the length and breadth of the UK, representing different backgrounds, experiences, professions, and passions. Each shares a commitment to inspiring change and building a better society through global learning.

Talking about her award, Hannah said: “I am honoured to have been awarded a Churchill Fellowship. Being able to learn and work with leaders in their fields in Bali, New Zealand and Australia and bring back innovative approaches to education systems is a fantastic opportunity. I am excited to work with and learn from children and young people, indigenous communities and education leaders in places which commit to educating for the present and future needs of children and nature.”

Alongside Hannah, this year’s Fellows’ research will span a wide range of pressing issues - from community-owned renewable energy projects to the use of robotic aids in healthcare to breaking employment barriers for neurodivergent people. They will draw on experience and knowledge from innovators in countries across the globe from Sweden to India, Ghana to Peru and Vietnam to Canada.

Hannah's stomping ground is the Nene Wetlands.

The Churchill Fellowship offers UK citizens a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the change they want to see. Each Fellowship funds an individual to spend four to eight weeks meeting global experts in their chosen field, in person or online, to build international networks and exchange knowledge. Fellows then turn their insights into action – transforming communities, shaping services, and influencing policy across the UK.

Julia Weston, Chief Executive of the Churchill Fellowship says: “We are delighted to welcome our 2025 Churchill Fellows and to witness the incredible drive and dedication they bring to their work. As we celebrate 60 years of the Churchill Fellowship, we are proud to play a part in empowering these passionate individuals to become catalysts for meaningful change. Whether making a difference in a local community or shaping national debate, we look forward to following them on their journeys to create lasting impact across the UK.” 2025’s Churchill Fellows join a community of over 4,000 changemakers who work on the frontline of today’s critical issues, developing new solutions based on global research and their personal expertise. From ages 18 to 80 and from every corner of all four nations, Churchill Fellows have achieved amazing things, from becoming community leaders and charity founders to embedding new services and campaigning for action in fields from climate change to education, technology to the arts.

To find out more or contact Hannah, please visit www.churchillfellowship.org/ideas-experts/fellows-directory/hannah-persaud