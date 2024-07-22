Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good luck figuring out these passwords 📱

Emojis can make your password more secure and harder to crack.

Try not to use the same emojis for all of your passwords and instead mix them up.

Not all apps and websites will allow you to use emojis.

Protecting yourself online is one of the most important parts of life in 2024. Phishing emails and texts remain a constant menace and one slip up could prove extremely costly.

Being the victim of a scam by hackers is likely something we’ve all worried about at one time or another. You have also received plenty of advice when it comes to passwords to help boost your security odds - especially about not using the same password for everything.

However there is a surprising trick you could use to make your passwords even more secure, according to a cybersecurity expert. Emojis can be used to take your security game to the next level and can be a surprisingly useful weapon in your online security arsenal as they make it trickier for someone to guess your password.

‘I’m a Cybersecurity expert and you should use emojis in your passwords’

Ben Van Pelt, founder of TorGuard , a cybersecurity company, says that computers treat emojis like any other character in a password, alongside numbers and punctuation.

Woman scrolls on a mobile phone. Photo: A_B_C - stock.adobe.com | A_B_C - stock.adobe.com

“Not only are emojis easier to remember than some random letters and numbers, but they're also a less common trick for hackers to try. If someone's trying to break into your account by brute force and your password has only letters, numbers and punctuation, there are only a handful of options for each character they have to guess,” said the expert.

“With well over 3,600 standardised emojis out there, throwing one into your password means hackers have a significantly trickier time guessing it. Each symbol they try now has thousands more possibilities to consider.”

He adds: “A password with five different emojis is like having a nine-character strong password, and with seven emojis, it's as good as 13 regular characters.”

Check if app/ website allows emojis for passwords

It's worth remembering, though, that not all apps allow emojis in passwords.It's good practice to check first if the app or website accepts emojis in passwords, before you try to add them in.

It's also worth noting that a whole emoji keyboard in your password might slow you down when logging in quickly. Likewise, using the same emojis repeatedly across different accounts could make them easier to guess for someone who knows your habits.

The expert concludes: “For a good, strong password, consider adding an emoji or two. It’ll certainly make it a right pain for anyone trying to guess it.”

Have you ever used an emoji in a password and did it make you feel more secure? Share your experiences with our tech writer by emailing [email protected]