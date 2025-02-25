NewGen IT expands into purpose-built Wellingborough office following major growth

Head of Tech

NewGen IT, a company specialising in outsourced IT support for businesses, has moved into larger, purpose-built premises in Wellingborough after a year of significant expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year, NewGen IT has secured several new contracts and welcomed three new team members, quickly outgrowing its previous office space in Irchester.

Managing Director, Suraj Dholakia, said:

"We’ve gone from a single room in a converted stable building with limited space to our own open-plan office in Wellingborough, accommodating up to 24 people. This is a huge milestone for us and will support our continued growth in 2025 and beyond. It also allows us to offer more to our clients, including on-site training and the flexibility for them to drop in for a chat without worrying about meeting in a coffee shop.”

NewGen IT

Suraj added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The growth we’ve experienced over the past couple of years has been fantastic—not just in terms of client and staff numbers, but also in our reputation. We needed an office space that truly reflects the business we are today and provides the facilities to scale even further in the coming months and years. We look forward to welcoming clients and prospective client to our office in the coming months.”

NewGen IT’s new office is located at:

14-20 Paterson Road, Finedon Road Industrial Estate, Wellingborough, Northants, NN8 4AJ