Duncan & Toplis expands into Leicester as Torr Waterfield joins the group

Duncan & Toplis, one of the UK’s largest accountancy and business advisory groups, is pleased to announce that Leicester-based accountancy firm Torr Waterfield has joined the group.

This marks a significant milestone for both businesses and sees Duncan & Toplis establish a dedicated office in Leicester city for the first time, further strengthening the presence across the Midlands.

Torr Waterfield will now begin transitioning to the Duncan & Toplis brand. All 65 team members, including founders Mark Torr and Mike Waterfield, remain in their existing roles, continuing to support clients from the Clarence Street office.

Damon Brain, Chief Executive of Duncan & Toplis:

“We’re delighted to officially welcome Torr Waterfield into the Duncan & Toplis group. This is an exciting step in our continued growth and reflects our long-term ambition to strengthen our presence across the Midlands. Importantly, as we expand into new locations, our focus remains firmly on supporting all our clients – new and existing – with the personal, trusted advice they value. With Mark, Mike and their talented team now part of the group, we’re even better placed to invest in our people, enhance our services and build for the future.”

Mike Waterfield, Co-founder of Torr Waterfield:

“We’re excited to move forward as part of Duncan & Toplis. This partnership allows us to continue providing the personal service our clients value, while gaining access to new expertise, wider resources and greater opportunities for our team. It’s a hugely positive step for everyone involved.”

Mark Torr, Co-founder of Torr Waterfield:

“This marks a new chapter for Torr Waterfield and a fantastic opportunity for our clients and team. Becoming part of Duncan & Toplis gives us the ability to enhance and expand the services we offer, while staying true to the culture and values we’ve built over the past 25 years. We’re very proud to be joining such a forward-thinking group.”

The addition of Torr Waterfield continues Duncan & Toplis’ largest period of growth to date, as part of the group’s ongoing long-term strategy to invest in people, services and communities.

Founded in 1925, Duncan & Toplis now operates from 14 locations across the Midlands and London, including Boston, Derby, Grantham, Leicester, Lincoln, London, Loughborough, Louth, Melton Mowbray, Newark, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding and Stamford.