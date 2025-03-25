As the days get longer, it's easy to forget how the clock change can impact your wallet 💸

The shift to British Summer Time brings longer daylight hours and lifestyle changes

Many households may see shifts in spending habits as the seasons change

Energy use, social activities, and shopping trends can all be impacted

But budgeting smartly can help households navigate potential financial changes

As the UK prepares to move into British Summer Time (BST), it’s worth considering how this annual clock change can affect household budgets.

The transition to BST means longer daylight hours in the evening, which can lead to shifts in spending habits.

While many people welcome the extended daylight as an opportunity for more outdoor activities and social events, it can also result in increased expenses.

Understanding the financial implications and adopting wallet-conscious habits can help households manage their budgets effectively during this seasonal shift.

By being proactive with energy use, budgeting for social activities, and managing shopping habits, households can enjoy the advantages of longer evenings without undue financial strain. Here is everything you need to know.

What difference can the clocks going forward make to my money?

The most immediate effect of the clocks going forward is the increased use of energy in the mornings and a potential rise in evening consumption.

While longer daylight hours can reduce the need for artificial lighting, many households may still find themselves using heating, electronics, and appliances for longer periods.

Research from Queen’s University Belfast suggests that not changing the clocks could save households around £1.20 per day on electricity. But with the shift to BST, the cost of morning energy use may rise as people adjust to waking up in darker conditions.

Another key consideration is the impact on leisure and entertainment spending. With lighter evenings, there is a natural inclination to spend more time outside, leading to an increase in social activities.

Whether it’s dining out, going for drinks, attending events, or simply taking longer trips out of the house, these activities can add up.

The retail sector often capitalises on this shift by extending store opening hours, encouraging consumers to spend more, which can lead to higher consumer spending, particularly on non-essential items.

Warmer temperatures may also prompt households to invest in outdoor furniture, BBQ equipment, or garden improvements, which can stretch budgets further.

How to stay financially savvy when the clocks change

To keep things budget friendly during the transition to BST, it’s important to monitor your energy usage carefully.

For instance, adjusting heating schedules to reflect the change in daylight can lead to significant savings, and experts suggest that by the end of March, many homes can reduce or even switch off their heating, as natural temperatures begin to rise.

Being mindful of and maximising natural daylight instead of relying of artificial, energy consuming indoor lighting is an easy and obvious was to help cut down on unnecessary electricity use.

If you’re thinking of heading out for the evening, planning social activities in a budget-conscious way is another effective strategy.

Rather than frequent expensive outings, consider seeking out low-cost or free activities that can help you maintain financial stability.

This could include making the most of public parks, evening walks, and community events that provide a cost-effective way to enjoy the benefits of longer days without breaking the bank.

Cooking at home instead of eating out and setting a specific budget for leisure activities can also prevent overspending.

You should also keep your eye on any potential shifts in shopping habits; another way to curb unnecessary expenses

Retailers often use seasonal changes to market new products, encouraging impulse purchases, so creating a shopping list and sticking to it can help resist temptation.

Limiting your exposure to advertising - whether online or in-store - can also prevent unnecessary spending, as can keeping track of personal finances and reviewing household budgets regularly.

When do the clocks change?

In 2025, the clocks in the UK will spring forward by one hour at 1am on Sunday, March 30, marking the start of British Summer Time.

Later in the year, they will fall back by one hour at 2am on Sunday, October 26, returning to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Have you noticed any changes in your spending habits when the clocks go forward? Share your experiences and tips in the comments section.