Businesses in Northamptonshire urged to strengthen cyber security with free NNBN Workshop

NNBN Workshop

Businesses, charities, and organisations in Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas are being encouraged to take proactive steps in protecting themselves against cyber threats by attending NNBN’s upcoming Cyber Security Workshop on Tuesday 2nd April at the Hampton by Hilton Hotel in Corby.

This 90-minute interactive session, hosted in partnership with The Cyber Resilience Centre for the East Midlands (EMCRC), aims to equip local businesses with essential knowledge and practical steps to enhance their cyber security. With cybercrime posing an increasing risk to businesses of all sizes, this event is an unmissable opportunity to gain free, expert-led guidance on how to safeguard your organisation from online threats.

Cyber security doesn’t have to be complex or costly, but knowing where to start can often feel overwhelming. That’s why EMCRC’s team of police-employed experts will be on hand to provide clear, impartial advice, ensuring businesses walk away with actionable strategies to improve their resilience.

NNBN Managing Director Simon Cox said "Many businesses are focussed on running their businesses and supplying their customers meaning that cyber security could be overlooked or not seen as a priority.”

“We’re putting on this workshop so local businesses can understand more about the threats to their business and how risk to cyber security threats can be mitigated.”

The event is completely free, thanks to funding from NNBN, and is open to all businesses, charities, and organisations that want to better understand and mitigate the risks posed by cybercriminals.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended to secure your place.

For more information and to book your spot, visit https://nnbn.co.uk/events