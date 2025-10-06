Swansgate Shopping Centre to host Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration

Swansgate Shopping Centre, in partnership with the Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA), is excited to announce a vibrant and exciting Diwali Festival of Lights event on Saturday, October 25th, from 11am to 5pm.

This free event invites the community to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Diwali, the Hindu festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The day will be filled with dazzling cultural performances, creative workshops, and engaging activities for the entire family.

“We are delighted to bring the spirit of Diwali to Swansgate,” said Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together and experience the joy, colour, and culture of the Festival of Lights. We are proud to partner with WDHA to create a truly memorable day for our community.”

Attendees can look forward to a variety of interactive activities, including:

Festival of Lights

Creative Workshops: Learn the art of rangoli with traditional floor art designs, decorate your own festive clay lamp at the Diya Decorating Workshop, and create intricate patterns at the Henna Art Corner.

Live Entertainment: The central atrium will come alive with dynamic dance performances, including Bollywood, Garba, and Bharatnatyam. A live DJ will also be spinning high-energy Bollywood, Punjabi, and folk music at 1pm and 3pm to keep the celebrations going.

Family-Friendly Fun: Younger guests can enjoy a dedicated Rangoli Colouring Station and a Lantern Making Activity to craft their very own festive lantern.

“Diwali is a time for celebration, reflection, and community,” said Ishver Patel MBE, Sanatan Hindu Mandir Schools and Outreach Coordinator at WDHA. “We are excited to share our traditions with everyone at Swansgate and celebrate the spirit of unity and light. We are delighted to be working with Swansgate to bring the community together during this Festival of Lights.”

The Diwali Festival of Lights event at Swansgate Shopping Centre is going to be a day of joy, community, and cultural discovery. Everyone is invited to attend and light up the day with celebration.

Visit our website for more information on the event: https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/

To find out more about the WDHA, visit their website: https://wdha.co.uk/