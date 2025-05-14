A joyful celebration of dance, inclusion and strength, 29 June 2025 13:30 29 June 2025 18:00

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us for a truly uplifting and inspiring evening as our amazing adult heroes with SEN and disabilities take to the stage alongside their JBDC dance partners. Expect dazzling performances, heartwarming moments and a whole lot of joy as we celebrate what’s possible when community, confidence and creativity come together.

This isn’t just a show, it’s a celebration of inclusion and determination, and we’d love for you to be part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, we’re proud to be raising funds for The Tor Rox Foundation, a registered charity, 1211496, that provides financial grants for people undergoing cancer treatment. These grants help individuals access specialist, strength based fitness programmes tailored to support them through diagnosis and recovery.

Strictly SENsational 2025

The foundation focuses on small group personal training with expert coaches in supportive, friendly environments, giving cancer patients the opportunity to build both physical strength and mental resilience.

By joining us on show night, you’re not only supporting our fabulous heroes, you’re helping others rebuild, recover and thrive through movement.

Come along, cheer loudly and help us make this year’s Strictly SENsational the most joyful one yet.

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm