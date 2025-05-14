Strictly SENsational 2025
Join us for a truly uplifting and inspiring evening as our amazing adult heroes with SEN and disabilities take to the stage alongside their JBDC dance partners. Expect dazzling performances, heartwarming moments and a whole lot of joy as we celebrate what’s possible when community, confidence and creativity come together.
This isn’t just a show, it’s a celebration of inclusion and determination, and we’d love for you to be part of it.
This year, we’re proud to be raising funds for The Tor Rox Foundation, a registered charity, 1211496, that provides financial grants for people undergoing cancer treatment. These grants help individuals access specialist, strength based fitness programmes tailored to support them through diagnosis and recovery.
The foundation focuses on small group personal training with expert coaches in supportive, friendly environments, giving cancer patients the opportunity to build both physical strength and mental resilience.
By joining us on show night, you’re not only supporting our fabulous heroes, you’re helping others rebuild, recover and thrive through movement.
Come along, cheer loudly and help us make this year’s Strictly SENsational the most joyful one yet.
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm