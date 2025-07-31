Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce a revival tour of OUR LITTLE HOUR - the musical about Walter Tull that took theatres by storm last year will be coming to The Stahl Theatre Oundle as part of its revival tour 2026

Our Little Hour - the hit musical based on the life of the late, great Walter Tull

Following its critically acclaimed, sell out success in 2024 Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce that OUR LITTLE HOUR - the musical based on the extraordinary life of the late great Walter Tull will be staged at The Stahl Theatre Oundle Northamptonshire next February as part of its 2026 revival tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its critically acclaimed, sell out success in 2024 Show Racism the Red Card is delighted to announce that OUR LITTLE HOUR - the musical based on the extraordinary life of the late great Walter Tull will be staged at The Stahl Theatre Oundle Northamptonshire next February as part of its 2026 revival tour.

Hailed as “an intensely moving new musical drama” and “highly emotionally charged and utterly compelling” OUR LITTLE HOUR tells the inspirational story of Walter Tull - who became the first black footballer to play at the highest level of the domestic game in the UK before achieving another historic breakthrough as the first man of his heritage to be commissioned as a commissioned officer in the British Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written by award winning playwright Dougie Blaxland and celebrated composer Chris Anthony, OUR LITTLE HOUR combines “16 hauntingly beautiful original songs” with “a powerfully poetic script” to dramatise Walter Tull’s astonishing story of courage and endurance; the grandson of a Barbadian slave and orphaned at eight years old, he nonetheless rose to prominence against all odds.

Production Image

Tragically killed in action just a few weeks before the end of World War 1, Walter Tull’s pioneering achievements have earned him a distinguished place in British history, and in the hearts of everyone who knows his story.

Director, Amanda Horlock, described OUR LITTLE HOUR as “a celebration of the life of an extraordinary man whose pioneering spirit continues to inspire the campaign for justice and equality. This production honours the memory of one of the most significant figures in British sporting and military history.”

Combining a power packed drama with hauntingly original music, OUR LITTLE HOUR Paul Kearns, Director of Operations at Show Racism the Red Card, believes that the production “tells a really important story which will help to reinforce the work that we are doing to combat racism by engaging new audiences in a celebration of Walter Tull’s pioneering contribution to British society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2026 revival tour opens for a week at The Greenwich Theatre - London on 3rd February before touring the UK until the end of March.

Production Image

Full Tour Schedule with Venues

Tues 3rd to Sat 7th Feb Greenwich Theatre London https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/ourlittlehour/

Tues 10th Feb Mercury Theatre Colchester

Weds 11th & Thurs 12th Feb The Core Corby

Fri 13th Feb Salford Arts Salford

Sat 14th Feb The Swan Theatre Worcester

Tues 17th & Weds 18th Feb Barnfield Theatre Exeter

Thurs 19th to Sat 21st Feb Hope Street Theatre Liverpool

Tues 24 Feb The Stahl Theatre Oundle Northamptonshire

Weds 25 Feb The Atkinson Theatre Southport https://theatkinson.co.uk/events/our-little-hour/

Thurs 26th Feb The Blackfriars Theatre Boston

Fri 27th & Sat 28th Feb The MAC Theatre Birmingham

Weds 4th March Alnwick Playhouse

Thurs 5th to Sat 7th March Alphabetti Theatre Newcastle

Tues 10th March The Redgrave Theatre Bristol

Wed 11th March Dorchester Arts

Thurs 12th March The Lighthouse Theatre Poole

Fri 13th & Sat 14th March Yvonne Arnaud Guildford

Tues 17th & Weds 18th March Beam Theatre Hertford

Fri 20th & Sat 21st March The Courtyard Theatre Leeds

For more information contact Paul Kearns at [email protected] and/or Dougie Blaxland at [email protected]