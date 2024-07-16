New players wanted for Kettering Rugby Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Women’s senior team Kettering Rugby Club.

Exciting news! New players wanted 17+ for the Women’s Senior Team at Kettering Rugby Football Club. Recruiting for 24/25 and beyond. KRFC is looking to form a Senior Women’s side. Already having a strong and exciting Junior Girls section,

we are now looking to develop this into the formation of a senior team.

With quality coaching from experienced members, we are able to welcome you back to the sport or provide suitable training for first timers who wish to give it a go!

We will be looking to put on taster sessions, training sessions and socials based around the team, but we need you!

Rugby provides a vast range of benefits from fitness to wellbeing and social friendship. Why not give us a try? Why choose KRFC?• Inclusive community-based club• Vibrant social set up• Stand out grounds and facilities• Existing female youth sides looking to continue their journey as Senior KRFC players with likeminded players Message or Email us for more details - [email protected].