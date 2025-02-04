Irthlingborough B-17 aircraft collision commemorated in Stanwick Lakes exhibition

The personal stories and photographs of the servicemen involved in the 1944 fatal air collison over Irthlingborough will be revealed at a compassionate memorial exhibition at Stanwick Lakes.

Saturday, 22 February, marks 81 years since two B17 Flying Fortress aircraft collided in the skies above Irthlingborough whilst preparing for a bombing raid in Germany as part of “Operation Argument” – an Allied Forces operation targeting factories, aircraft manufacturers, shipyards and military facilities.

One aircraft “Hells Angel II” was from the 303rd Bomb Group at RAF Molesworth, and the other “June Bug” was from the 384th Bomb Group at Grafton Underwood. Of the 20 airmen, only three survived.

To commemorate the lives of those involved volunteers at Stanwick Lakes have compassionately researched and added to the existing details of the collision and the airmen, after recovering the memories and recollections from local people.

Their work will be shared in a public exhibition, being held in the Visitor Centre at Stanwick Lakes running daily from 10:00am – 3:00pm from the 15 – 23 February. Admission to the exhibition is free but the usual car parking charges apply.

Nadia Norman, Heritage Coordinator at Stanwick Lakes, said: “This event, supported by the 384th Museum Grafton Underwood, will display artefacts and the historic stories of the time, including personal photos and stories on the lives of the airmen themselves, kindly shared by their families.”

Last year, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the tragedy, a new memorial was built at Stanwick Lakes following a successful fundraising campaign. The memorial is sited overlooking Brightwater Lake and the fields beyond, on which part of the crash occurred.

Nadia added: “The memorial project exhibition is the result of countless hours of research and dedication led by a team of amazing volunteers.

“It was important to us that we were able to remember and commemorate the airmen with a permanent memorial to tell the story of self-sacrifice and bravery of our Allied Forces and will be a lasting legacy on site.

“We give heartfelt thanks to all who donated and supported this project.”

Individuals, organisations and companies that have supported the exhibition include Tim Mason, Brunel Engraving Co, Irthlingborough Historical Society, Irthlingborough Town Council, Shaw's Carpentry and Construction Ltd, John Abbott, and UPA Colworth.

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.

For more details visit the website and follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.