'Here We Go Again!' The Cransley Hospice Trust sell out Mamma Mia Night is back
Join the sensational Louisa Nixon of Honey Honey as she brings the energy and iconic vocals to a set packed with hits from Mamma Mia! Get ready to sing, sway, and soak in the fun with a delicious two-course Mediterranean inspired meal and a special welcome drink to kick start the evening!
But it’s more than just a fabulous evening of entertainment, this event raises vital funds for compassionate end of life care at Cransley Hospice and within the North Northamptonshire community. Because when it comes to making every moment count, the charity say 'Thank You... for the music!'
Tickets are just £45 and when you’re dancing and laughing with friends, you’ll know 'The Winner Takes It All.'
Whether it’s a girls’ night out, a long-overdue catch-up, or just an excuse to let loose, this is the event that says 'Does Your Mother Know' you’re having this much fun?
Don’t miss out! The original ‘Mamma Mia: Dine & Delight’ sold out in less than two weeks, so tickets are not expected to be around for long. Visit www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/mamma-mia-here-we-go-again/ to secure your place on this unforgettable night out.