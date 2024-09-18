Harvest Festival and auction at Newton Bromswold
St Peter's Church, Newton Bromswold will be holding its traditional service of Harvest Festival at 10am, on Tuesday, 1 October.
The Harvest produce will be auctioned in The Swan, Newton Bromswold starting at 7:30pm.
Funds raised at the auction will go towards the village church.
All are welcome to come and join the congregation.
