Harvest Festival and auction at Newton Bromswold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Peter's Church, Newton Bromswold will be holding its traditional service of Harvest Festival at 10am, on Tuesday, 1 October.

The Harvest produce will be auctioned in The Swan, Newton Bromswold starting at 7:30pm.

Funds raised at the auction will go towards the village church.

All are welcome to come and join the congregation.