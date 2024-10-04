Free fun girls rugby event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free Girls Love Rugby Event - Sunday 6th October

Wellingborough RFC are hosting a free Love Rugby Event aimed specifically for ALL Girls in School Years 5, 6 & 7.

They can be new to the game, play in a team already, or just want to come along to have some fun. This is also for established teams.

On Sunday from 1pm a group of qualified coaches along with an Ex England U20s Women's player will be taking some time to introduce girls to the sport. There will skills sessions and some fun and games for all the girls to take part in.

Club house is also open for refreshments with rugby also being shown on screens to keep parents entertained.

To register attendance please scan QR code in image or email [email protected]