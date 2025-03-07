Fawsley Hall Hotel celebrates extraordinary women in wine for International Women's Day

Hand Picked Hotels, the collection of 21 UK country house hotels, is hosting an exclusive series of wine events, featuring leading female winemakers, alongside guests from the world of arts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These events will celebrate the richness of diversity, innovation, and the enduring contributions of exceptional women shaping the industry.

Commencing ahead of International Women's Day at Grand Jersey Hotel & Spa on Thursday 6th March, moving onto Fawsley Hall Hotel on 13th March, and culminating at Rhinefield House Hotel, on Friday 28th March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a fellow judge for the International Wine and Spirits competition and with a diploma from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, Hand Picked Hotels owner Julia Hands’ knowledge of fine wine is paramount. From owning a boutique winery in Tuscany ‘Villa Saletta’, to curating a private collection of exceptional vintage wines, with many listed on the hotels’ wine menus, Julia has been heavily involved in curating these wine events, ensuring fine wine produced by inspiring female winemakers is at the forefront.

Women in Wine

Hand Picked Hotels celebrates extraordinary women with a curated series of exclusive wine events this March

Hand Picked Hotels, the collection of 21 UK country house hotels, is championing International Women’s Day (Saturday 8th March) by hosting an exclusive series of wine events, featuring leading female winemakers, alongside guests from the world of arts.

Grand Jersey, Fawsley Hall and Rhinefield House will be the backdrops to four unique events. Commencing ahead of International Women's Day at Grand Jersey Hotel & Spa on Thursday 6th March, and culminating at Rhinefield House Hotel on Friday 28th March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These events celebrate the richness of diversity, innovation, and the enduring contributions of exceptional women shaping the industry. As a fellow judge for the International Wine and Spirits competition and with a diploma from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, owner Julia Hands’ knowledge of fine wine is paramount. From owning a boutique winery in Tuscany ‘Villa Saletta’, to curating a private collection of exceptional vintage wines, with many listed on the hotels’ wine menus, Julia has been heavily involved in curating these wine events, ensuring fine wine produced by inspiring female winemakers is at the forefront.

At Grand Jersey Hotel & Spa on 6th March, guests can enjoy a carefully curated three course lunch, created by Executive Chef of the hotel’s Michelin Guide listed restaurant, Tassili, Nicolas Valmagna, complemented by exceptional wines. Guests will be entertained with a performance by Ballet d’Jèrri, and listen to empowering talks from five inspiring figures:

Dr Adrianna Catena, fourth-generation vintner, whose family founded Argentina's renowned Catena Zapata winery, will provide insight into the history of winemaking in South America. Adriana has unrivalled knowledge in high-altitude winemaking in the Andes foothills, and a vineyard in her name ‘Adrianna Vineyard’ producing wines with an exceptional expression owing to unique terroir Alice Tétienne - Champagne Henriot’s first ever female Chef de Cave in 2020, who was born and raised in the Champagne region, who has worked across champagne prestigious houses Laurent-Perrier, Nicolas Feuillatte and Maison Krug. Alice’s approach balances traditional craftsmanship with sustainable practices, earning her the much sought after title of "Best Winemaker of the Year" from Trophées ChampenoisCarolyn Ramsay, founder of Ballet d'Jèrri, who has a wealth of international experience, and is focused on creating innovative contemporary ballet, at international standards International bestselling author and global media influencer Claire Boscq Sandy Moretta, owner of Ternevents, Jersey’s leading event planning company

For those looking to elevate their experience, an exclusive Champagne Tea will take place the following day, hosted by Champagne Henriot’s award-winning Chef de Cave Tètienne. Attendees will be able to explore the intricacies of pairing champagnes with afternoon tea, as Tètienne shares her unique perspective on the art of champagne appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second event takes place at Fawsley Hall Hotel on 13th March, where guests are able to experience 16th century English elegance in the historic hotel, alongside 21st century Californian winemaking. Hosted by Katie Blakely, International Sales Director of the prestigious Ridge Vineyards, one of America’s most respected wineries, who will share two decades of expertise and her deep passion for wine, offering insights into Ridge Vineyards' commitment to terroir-focused organic practices.

Head Chef at Fawsley Hall, Joe Gould, and his team have created a bespoke four course menu, with each dish thoughtfully designed to complement and enhance Ridge Vineyards’ distinctive wines.

The final event of the series will take place at Rhinefield House Hotel, on 28th March, featuring fourth-generation vigneron Nina Pulenta, Brand Ambassador for Argentina’s acclaimed Pulenta Estate Winery. This intimate dinner is a true one-off, blending Nina’s pioneering experience with a bespoke four-course menu, complementing Pulenta's acclaimed wines. Nina and Clément will guide guests through the history and the science behind these brilliant bottles, produced high in the Andes, with a 135-hectare estate set at 980 meters above sea level.

For more information on each exceptional event:

Grand Jersey Hotel & Spa - wine lunch event - Thursday 6th March - £99 per personGrand Jersey Hotel & Spa - Champagne afternoon tea Friday 7th March - £55 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fawsley Hall Hotel - wine dinner event Thursday 13th March - £125 per person

Rhinefield House Hotel - wine dinner event Friday 28th March - £125 per person

At all events, guests can elevate their visit by booking an overnight stay in a luxurious room to enjoy the full experience. Availability outlined on the website.

About Hand Picked Hotels

Hand Picked Hotels is a beautiful collection of 21 privately owned, country houses and coastal retreats, each hand picked for their individuality. Architecturally distinctive and quintessentially British, every hotel boasts an extraordinary location, from Scotland to the Channel Islands, offering breathtaking views from vast countryside to expansive beaches, to lush woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dedicated to creating unique and enchanting stays, curated personalised service runs through the heart of every hotel. Delivered by warm and caring colleagues, Hand Picked Hotels are the perfect places for guests to unwind, relax and be pampered. With magical experiences at the core of the organisation, the team at each hotel ensures guests return time and time again.

Passion for locally sourced food is a pillar of consistency in every hotel. Award-winning chefs focus primarily on the best of British flavours, and pairings to surprise and delight even the most discerning connoisseurs.

Hand Picked Hotels was founded in 2001 by owner and Chairman, Julia Hands MBE. Whilst each hotel is individual, every property fulfils the company values of family, individuality, community and care, ensuring a hand picked experience for every guest and colleague.