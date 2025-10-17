Celebrate autumn and spooky season at Cherry Lane Garden Centres

• Cherry Lane Garden Centres is hosting a full range of autumnal and spooky events this month for customers to enjoy

Kick start your cosy autumnal activities and spooky season with some exciting upcoming events at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

From wreath-making workshops to spooktacular Halloween parties, and bonfire night parties, and with tickets starting from just £5, there’s something for everyone.

Autumn Wreath-Making Workshop

Get in the cosy autumnal or spooky season spirit!

£19.99 per person – all materials, tools and expert guidance included

Dates vary by location

All Cherry Lane sites

3:30pm – 5:00pm

Embrace the new season with our magical workshop and design your very own autumn wreath. Guided by Cherry Lane’s horticultural experts, you’ll learn step by step how to craft a beautiful display, from choosing the perfect decorations to arranging vibrant artificial blooms and styling sticks and foliage. Just bring along your creativity and enthusiasm!

Link to event and details: https://events.cherry-lane.co.uk

Spooktacular Breakfast Party

£13.99 per child (includes breakfast, entertainment & balloons)

£9.99 per adult (includes breakfast)

31st October

Barnett Hill

9:00am – 10:30am

Celebrate spooky season at Cherry Lane Barnett Hill Garden Centre with a spooktacular Halloween family morning! Enjoy a ‘fang-tastic’ time with themed entertainment, lively music, party dances, and balloon fun, all served up with a tasty breakfast to power the ghoulish festivities.

Link to event and details: https://events.cherry-lane.co.uk

Spooktacular Tea Party

£13.99 per child (includes food, entertainment & balloons)

£9.99 per adult (includes tea)

30th October

Southview

4:30pm – 6:00pm

Celebrate Halloween in spine-tingling style at Cherry Lane Southview Garden Centre, where spooky fun awaits the whole family! Enjoy a frightfully delightful morning filled with Halloween-themed entertainment, lively music, party dances, and balloon surprises, all topped off with a delicious tea party to fuel your festive spirit.

Link to event and details: https://events.cherry-lane.co.uk

Pumpkin Carving

£7.99 per child – includes pumpkin, creepy cookie & witches’ brew

Dates & times vary by location

Southview, Braintree, Roman Way, Early Dawn, Glebe, Barnett Hill, Podington & Langford

Times vary by site – spooky fancy dress encouraged with prizes to be won!

This Halloween, unleash your inner ghoul at our spooktacular Pumpkin Carving event! Get creative with eerie designs while nibbling on creepy cookies and sipping a bubbling witches’ brew. Come dressed to distress in your most terrifying costume and show off your moves in a devilishly fun zombie dance-off. With wicked prizes up for grabs, it’s a fright-filled celebration guaranteed to leave you screaming with laughter!

Link to event and details: https://events.cherry-lane.co.uk

Bonfire Night

Single tickets: £7 online / £8 on gate

Family tickets: £18 online / £21 on gate

1st November

Glebe

5:30pm – 8:30pm

For one of the best family bonfire nights around, join us at Glebe Garden Centre by Cherry Lane. With a massive roaring bonfire, delicious refreshments, music, and of course a dazzling fireworks display - this is a night not to be missed. Best of all, every spark helps support the Countesthorpe Scout Group, so come along for a night of fun that gives back!

Link to event and details: https://events.cherry-lane.co.uk x8g3qyt

Find your nearest Cherry Lane by using this link: https://www.cherry-lane.co.uk/a/storelocator