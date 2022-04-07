Excitement building ahead of Kettering food and drink festival

A food and drink festival is being held in Kettering this weekend.

Kettering’s Market Place will have a ‘real buzz’ this weekend when more than 60 food and drink vendors showcase their produce.

A food and drink festival is being held by LSD Promotions and Kettering Town Council, between 10am and 8pm on Saturday (April 9).

And it’s hoped the festival will bring life back to our high street, with further events planned for the future.

Cllr Craig Skinner, the lead councillor for markets on the town council, said: “This is part of our plan to bring more events to Kettering town centre. We are very pleased that LSD Promotions have targeted Kettering as a town with the room and the willingness to host a big event such as this.

"Come along, bring your family – it’s going to be a great day.”

Sizzling street food vendors will be joined by people selling produce including bread, cheese and sauces.

There will also be cakes, cookies, doughnuts, cocktails, gins, prosecco, frappes and milkshakes.

Artisan market stalls will be selling clothing, art and more. There will be live music from a range of local artists, roaming entertainment including a juggler and magician and games in Market Street.

A free Easter egg hunt will be held at The Yards at 10am to 10.30am with chocolate prizes and a fundraiser for Ukraine held at the Kettering town centre clock from 11am to 1pm.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, one of the markets committee members, said: “We are so excited for this event as the town desperately needs things like this to bring it back to life, and everyone has worked so hard to get the message out there.

“We’ve recognised that people love a food festival so we’re aiming to have a street food event like this around once a month this coming summer, and together with the community, we can bring a real buzz back to the town centre.”

Another markets committee member, Cllr Alexander Evelyn, said: “This is all part of a package of market rejuvenation initiatives that will bring life back to our high street. Over the coming months we will have a mix of specialist markets and we are currently consulting on the future of the general market where everyone can have a say.”

A consultation link will be made available on the Kettering Markets Facebook page and Kettering Town Council website this month, where residents will be able to offer feedback on the future of markets in the town.

DJ Compere will be playing music at the start and end of the day, with an acoustic lineup from 1pm until 6pm:

1pm to 1.30pm - Stevie Jones

1.40pm to 2.25pm - Kim Chamberlain

2.35pm to 3.20pm - Keiron Farrow

3.30pm to 4.15pm - Jacob Brathwaite

4.25pm to 5.10pm - Lola and The General

5.20pm to 6.00pm - Stevie Jones & Dave Carter

Stevie Jones of the Wildfire Sessions group said: “I have been involved in promoting local artists for almost four decades and it’s an absolute pleasure to be able to present a pick of talented acoustic acts and songwriters from the Kettering area in the historic heart of the town.