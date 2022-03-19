Tickle your taste buds at Kettering food and drink festival

Kettering's Market Place will showcase the best street food, sweet treats and cocktails when a festival comes to the town next month.

The one-day event, put on by LSD Promotions who are working with Kettering Town Council, will see traders serve up delicious snacks and produce.

The Kettering Food and Drink Festival is being held from 10am until 8pm on Saturday, April 9, with live music, street entertainment and artisan market stalls also on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Place, Kettering

Sizzling street food vendors offering up snacks such as samosas will be joined by people selling produce including bread, cheese, and sauces.

For those with a sweet tooth items on sale will include cakes, cookies, doughnuts, fudge, gourmet popcorn, pancakes and more.

And stalls selling drink will include those serving cocktails and mocktails, gins, prosecco, teas and coffees, frappes and milkshakes.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con, Ise Lodge) said: "We are delighted to be delivering the Kettering Food and Drink Festival as part of our ongoing commitment to rejuvenate the market offering in the town.

"It’s a real sign of Kettering’s flourishing town centre that a highly respected provider of quality markets in LSD Promotions are willing to work with Kettering Town Council.

"The event promises to be a great occasion for all the family with live music in the Market Place, roaming street entertainment and a variety of stalls selling everything from street food, sweet treats, cocktails, craft, clothing and plenty more.