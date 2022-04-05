Band to drum up donations for Ukraine with Kettering street performance

BLUDGroup's performance in Market Harborough

A popular band will be drumming up donations to help people in war-torn Ukraine by performing in Kettering.

The Burton Latimer Ukulele & Drum Group (BLUDGroup) recently played to shoppers in Market Harborough, raising more than £1,100 in a two-hour performance.

And they’re hoping to go one better by performing from 11am to 1pm on Saturday (April 9) at the Kettering town centre clock.

Adrian Watts, one BLUGGroup’s lead members, said: “We heard about other ukulele groups who were raising money for Ukraine and we knew as a group we can draw a crowd...turns out we can draw quite a big crowd. Since it was so successful we thought we’d bring it to Kettering too.

“Making it part of the food festival that was already happening on April 9 seemed like the perfect time to do it. If ever there was a time to pull together, stand together, fund raise together and generally be good neighbours, this is it.”

Funds raised will go to Northamptonshire Help for Ukraine and British Humanitarian Aid, who will have a stall to share information on how they have sent aid to Ukraine and how people can donate.

The stall will also be supported by Kettering Refugee Assistance who will be providing guidance on how locals can offer a room to Ukrainians seeking asylum.

Sabina Bazaud from Northamptonshire Help for Ukraine said: “We would like to take the opportunity to show you some of the wonderful work that we did over the last few weeks with all the donors, businesses and people who helped us send lorries of goods to Ukraine.

“We are very excited at the opportunity to join the food and drink festival and we hope to meet many people who will also join us there.”

Emily Fedorowycz, chair of Kettering Refugee Assistance, added: “It’s so inspiring to see all the different ways everyone is getting out doing whatever they can to help, and the amount of support in the community to offer spare rooms for those seeking asylum has been so heart-warming.