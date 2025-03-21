Calling all horror fans - Rushden Goods Shed to host town's biggest ever horror convention 'Shed of Hell' with guest stars, traders and more

The Goods Shed in Rushden will be transformed into a horror wonderland on July 5 and 6 featuring guest appearances from a range of horror actors, artists and fans from around the UK and beyond.

The ‘Shed of Hell’ will bring together fans of all things horror in Rushden with a a two-day celebration from 10am until 6pm.

The event is the brainchild of Mike Smith of Screaming Skull Enterprises, who has dedicated no small amount of time to the genre, and is keen to house horror fans of all types under one roof.

He said: “There’s a big following for indie horror movies, it’s huge.

Rushden Goods Shed will become 'The Shed of Hell' on July 5 and 6

“Currently we’ve got 90 per cent of the inside traders sold, and there’ll be 35 gazebos outside which will be full of merchandise.

"We have a lot of famous horror actors and actresses attending, I hope it will put Rushden on the map a little.”

Horror conventions are not uncommon throughout the UK with the likes of For the Love of Horror in Manchester, and HorrorCon in Rotherham, but Mike is keen to establish a local outlet for like-minded people to share in their interest in the genre, with artwork, cosplay and horror-centric guests coming to the town.

The Goods Shed in Rushden has hosted many events over the years so organisers decided it would be the best venue for the Shed of Hell, it being ‘the biggest horror convention ever to be held in Rushden’, according to Mike.

He said the Goods Shed have been ‘brilliant.’

A spokesman for the event added: “Prepare yourself for a spine-chilling weekend filled with iconic horror characters, creepy memorabilia and everything macabre.

“This event promises prime spots for all vendors and attendees alike, ensuring no-one gets stuck in the back.

"Don't miss out on this horrifyingly fun event. Get ready to face your fears at the Shed of Hell.”

Guests include Caroline Munro, who starred in 1974’s Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter and Dracula A.D. 1972 (starring Christopher Lee as the titular character), Valerie Leon (Blood from the Mummy's Tomb), Martine Beswick (Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde), and Jarred Blancard (IT).

Also appearing is local horror artist Rick Melton, who’s artwork using traditional oil paints are famous among fans, and up-and-coming actress and model Lily Thorpe.

Sunday will see a sci-fi twist with appearances from Star Wars alumni Ross Sambridge and James Taylor.

The event is sponsored by The Dark Side, the UK's Biggest selling print horror magazine, and merchandise will be provided by local business, Rock-It Promotions, with food available from Wellingborough-based outlet, Swedish Kitchen, and drinks available from a licensed bar on the day.

Organisers of the Shed of Hell are hoping to continue the momentum with a sci-fi event and then next year the last bank holiday in May do a ComicCon, though Mike said ‘we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.’

Tickets are limited to 500 per day, with adult tickets starting at £20 and children’s tickets start at £10, which can be found here.

More information about The Shed of Hell can be found on Screaming Skull Enterprises website here.