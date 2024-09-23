Janet Jackson UK Tour: are tickets still available and what could she perform as legend arrives in the UK?
- Janet Jackson arrives in the United Kingdom this week for her “Together Again” tour.
- The member of the hallowed Jackson Family dynasty is set for dates in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow throughout September and October.
- But have those who were looking to make a last-minute ticker purchase before payday left it too late?
She is part of the musical dynasty that brought the world the incomparable Michael Jackson, with the late singer’s sister Janet Jackson arriving in the United Kingdom this week.
The “Rhythm Nation” singer has included several UK tour dates as part of her widespread “Together Again” world tour, which has seen the singer recently complete several dates across Europe before her first show in Birmingham on September 27 2024.
Though to simply tag Janet as part of Michael Jackson’s musical legacy would be to diminish the incredible successes the “Got ‘til It’s Gone” singer has had in her own right; over 100 million albums sold, a litany of musical awards including several Grammy awards.
She also has been permanently etched in pop culture history after her mishap at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show alongside Justin Timberlake in 2004; co-incidentally, the “Cry Me A River” singer has also been announced for a UK performance earlier today.
But for those who were thinking of getting a last minute ticket to see Janet Jackson on one of her UK tour dates this week, have you left it too late and will FOMO set in shortly?
Where is Janet Jackson performing during her 2024 UK tour?
Janet Jackson is still scheduled to perform at the following venues on the following dates as part of the UK leg of her tour:
- September 27 2024: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- September 28 2024: The O2, London
- September 29 2024: The O2, London
- October 1 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 13 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Are there any tickets left to see Janet Jackson on her 2024 UK tour?
There are still tickets available for all the dates mentioned as part of Janet Jackson’s UK tour, but many are now at “low availability.” To avoid missing out on seeing the iconic member of the Jackson family, you can book tickets now through Ticketmaster UK.
What has Janet Jackson been performing so far on her tour?
Prepare for a night in five parts - and an encore to boot. That’s what the last recorded setlist for Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour states, as per Setlist.FM. Could a similar performance be on the cards throughout the United Kingdom much as the one performed at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on July 30 2024?
Act I
- Night
- 2nite
- Slolove
- Rock With U
- Throb
- All Nite (Don't Stop)
- No Sleeep
- Got 'til It's Gone
- That's the Way Love Goes
- Love Will Never Do (Without You)
Act II
- What Have You Done for Me Lately (Contains Elements of “Get It Out Me”)
- Nasty (Contains Elements of “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar)
- The Pleasure Principle
- You Want This
- When I Think of You
- Diamonds (Herb Alpert cover)
- The Best Things in Life Are Free (Contains elements of 'Lonely' & 'Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)')
- Control
- Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)
- Take Care
- Let's Wait Awhile
- Again
- Any Time, Any Place (Contains Elements of “Poetic Justice” by Kendrick Lamar)
- I Get Lonely
- With U
Act III
- The Body That Loves You (Contains elements of 'Runaway', 'Spending Time With You' & ‘What’s It Gonna Be” by Busta Rhymes)
- Make Me
- All for You
- Alright
- Escapade
- Miss You Much
- Feedback
- So Excited
Act IV
- Would You Mind (Contains elements of 'You Ain’t Right' & 'Dammn Baby')
- T.V. (interlude)
- State of the World
- The Knowledge
- If
- Scream (Michael Jackson cover) (Contains elements of 'If' & 'Black Cat')
- Rhythm Nation
Encore:
- Someone to Call My Lover
- Together Again
Are you heading to see Janet Jackson on her UK tour or are you planning on getting a last minute ticket to one of her dates? Let us know by leaving a comment below or contact the writer of this article.
