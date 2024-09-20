Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Not content with festival appearances, The Prodigy are set for a short-but-sweet UK tour to end the year with. 🎼

The Prodigy have announced a series of UK tour dates to end 2024 with.

The band are set for performances in Bridlington, Wolverhampton and residencies in Manchester and London.

With tickets now on sale, what could the band perform during their “Disrupta” tour to end the year with?

Having once again stunned audiences during their performances at Leeds and Reading Festival, The Prodigy have announced a short tour of the UK to end 2024 with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, who also headlined the Isle of Wight Festival earlier this year, begin their whistle stop tour of the country in Yorkshire, performing in Bridlington on December 13 2024, with a dates also set for Wolverhampton, London’s O2 Academy Brixton and in Manchester as part of this year’s “Warehouse Project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prodigy will be joined during their “Disrupta” tour by BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders and DJ Jaguar Skills across all dates, while two of their shows in Manchester and London are set to be “late shows” - with a curfew for the group’s performance set to end around the 1am mark compared to their other shows.

With that in mind, here’s where you can catch The Prodigy during their tour, along with a look back to what they have been performing on the festival circuit throughout the year.

Where are The Prodigy touring in the United Kingdom before the end of 2024?

Singer of English electronic dance music band 'The Prodigy', Maxim (R) performs onstage in the Iconica Fest Sevilla music festival, on July 9, 2024, in Seville. | AFP via Getty Images

The Prodigy are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see The Prodigy on their 2024 UK tour?

Tickets to see The Prodigy for all of their 2024 tour dates are available now through Ticketmaster UK .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have The Prodigy been performing live throughout 2024?

We could go back to their shows at Leeds and Reading, or perhaps one of their European festival dates they’ve embarked on, but instead let's go back to their headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024.

At that performance, Liam Howlett and company performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM ):

Breathe

Omen

Spitfire

Climbatize (with 'Warrior's Dance' vocal)

Play Video

Everybody in the Place

Omen (Reprise)

Play Video

Firestarter

Roadblox

Light Up the Sky

Voodoo People

No Good (Start the Dance)

Poison

Get Your Fight On

Need Some1

Smack My Bitch Up

Encore:

Take Me to the Hospital

Invaders Must Die

We Live Forever

Out of Space

Did you catch The Prodigy performing at one of the many European music festivals they were at this year, or are you heading to see the band perform at more intimate venues to end the year with? Let us know your thoughts about the UK tour by dropping a comment down below.