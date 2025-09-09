England will be back in World Cup qualifying action tonight 🦁🦁🦁

The road to the 2026 World Cup continues.

ITV will have coverage of England’s qualifying campaign.

But what time is the latest match on TV?

England’s quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup will face its sternest test yet. The Three Lions are heading to Serbia looking to maintain their 100% start to the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are yet to concede a goal during qualifying and have won all the games so far. However, the trip to Belgrade's Rajko Mitic Stadium could be a tricky one.

Serbia are the highest ranked opponent England will face during the group campaign to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America. But how can you watch the action at home?

How to watch England vs Serbia?

Harry Kane in action for England | Carl Recine/Getty Images

In recent years, between Nations League games, friendlies, and tournaments, there has been a whole host of broadcasters for England matches. The team has been live on BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 at various points.

The Three Lions latest match - and the full qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup - will be on ITV1 tonight (September 9). It will also be available to watch live on ITVX, albeit with a slight delay compared to live television.

A TV licence will also be required to watch the game on ITV’s streaming service.

What time is England vs Serbia on TV?

ITV’s coverage of the match is set to begin at 7pm, it has been confirmed. The kick-off is due to take place at 7.45pm, so there will be plenty of time for build-up.

The broadcast is due to run until 10pm and it has caused Emmerdale to be moved, a day after a dramatic cliffhanger. Find out more about that here.

Mark Pougatch presents all the action with analysis from Roy Keane and Ian Wright. Commentary will be provided by Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.

England vs Serbia will be followed by the 10 o’clock news on ITV.

