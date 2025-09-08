The National Television Awards 2025: how to vote and when is the deadline? Explained
- Voting for The National Television Awards is open.
- The public can cast their picks for best dramas, soaps, and more.
- But when is the deadline to vote?
It is one of the biggest nights in the TV world and it is almost here. The National Television Awards will take place in just a couple of days time.
Joel Dommett will be on hosting duties for the ceremony which celebrates the last year on the small screen. It is set to take place at The O2 in London on Wednesday (September 10).
The public will have a major say in who will walk away with the awards on the night. But how long is the voting open for?
When is the National Television Awards 2025?
This year’s edition of the ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday night (September 10). For those who don’t have tickets to attend the event at The O2, it will be on ITV1/ STV from 8pm.
The broadcast is set to run for more than two hours and will finish at 10.30pm, approximately. As previously mentioned, Joel Dommett is on hosting duties for the NTAs.
Who are the nominees for NTAs?
The full list of nominees for this year’s edition of the award ceremony have been confirmed. It includes favourites like The Traitors and Strictly through to new dramas like MobLand and Adolescence.
Best reality show
- The Traitors
- Love Island
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here
- Race Across the World
Best new drama
- Ludwig
- Code of Silence
- Adolescence
- MobLand
- Rivals
Best quiz show
- The Chase
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- The 1% Club
Authored Documentary
- Boyzone: No Matter What
- There’s Only One Rob Burrow
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All
- Flintoff
- Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
Best returning drama
- Vera
- Call the Midwife
- Slow Horses
- Gangs of London
- Heartstopper
Best TV presenter
- Claudia Winkleman
- Gary Lineker
- Alison Hammond
- Stacey Solomon
- Ant & Dec
Best factual entertainment
- Sort Your Life Out
- Gogglebox
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Stacey & Joe
- The Martin Lewis Money Show
Best drama performance
- Brenda Blethyn - DCI Vera Stanhope - Vera
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Alison Brooks - Code of Silence
- Stephen Graham - Eddie Miller - Adolescence
- Tom Hardy - Harry Da Souza - MobLand
- Owen Cooper - Jamie Millier - Adolescence
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- The Graham Norton Show
- Would I Lie To You?
- The Masked Singer
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Best serial drama
- Hollyoaks
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
Best serial drama performance
- Jacqueline Joss - Lauren Branning - EastEnders
- Steve McFadden - Phil Mitchell - EastEnders
- Jack P. Shepherd - David Platt - Coronation Street
- Sue Devaney - Debbie Webster - Coronation Street
- Eden Taylor-Draper - Belle Dingle - Emmerdale
Best Comedy
- Gavin & Stacey
- Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-up Special
- Brassic
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
Best Daytime TV
- Scam Interceptors
- This Morning
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- Loose Women
Best Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great Pottery Throw Down
- The Voice UK
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Great British Bake Off
How to vote for the NTAs 2025?
The public will have a major say in how the awards are handed out on Wednesday evening. Viewers can pick their favourites from across all of the above categories from best performances to new drama and favourite quiz show.
To actually pick your favourites, simply head to the NTA’s website here. Go to the vote section and go through the different categories to cast your vote.
There is a limit of one vote per category and you can skip if you don’t want to vote in any of them.
When does voting for the NTAs close?
The National Television Awards voting is open now and the public still has time to cast their votes. Voting is set to remain open until midday on Wednesday (September 10), so just under 48 hours from the time of writing.
Once the voting has closed, the picks cast will be totalled up and will influence which of the nominees will walk away with the gongs that evening.
