A live episode of EastEnders will be broadcast as part of the 40th anniversary week 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders will broadcast a live episode tonight.

It comes as part of the soap’s 40th anniversary.

But how can you watch the live episode?

EastEnders 40th anniversary celebrations will culminate in a live episode tonight. The on-going public vote will influence how it plays out for the very first time.

The BBC has gone big to mark the iconic soap’s big birthday - having first premiered in February 1985. An hour-long special aired yesterday and it will be followed by a live instalment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out how to vote for Denise’s suitor and when the deadline is. The result of the vote will be factored into the script of the live episode.

But how can you watch the EastEnders live episode? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the EastEnders Live episode?

Kathy Beale was revealed as Cindy's Christmas Day attacker. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

EastEnders has broadcast a number of live episodes over the years, starting in 2010 for the soap’s 25th anniversary. The latest live broadcast will take place today (February 20) and comes after the hour-long special last night (February 19) - which marked exactly 40 years since the first episode aired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and will be a normal 30 minute instalment. The public vote will close before the episode starts and the decision will be factored into the script.

The episode will be broadcast live from BBC Elstree Centre tonight. Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Whilst we’re still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever.”

How to watch EastEnders Live?

The live episode will be broadcast on BBC One from 7.30pm - it will also be available on iPlayer at the same time. It will run for 30 minutes and finish at approximately 8pm, being followed by Dragons Den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “The 40th anniversary is a milestone event for EastEnders, and we have been planning this week for a long time to ensure that it’s a week full of drama and surprises. In fact, as our regular audience will know, we have already seen the return of familiar faces and have many more nods to our history to come which will all build up to our momentous anniversary week.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

“This time, as well as going live, we are adding an extra twist and for the very first time in the history of the show and as a gift to the viewers, we are giving the audience the power to have their say in choosing the outcome of one of our storylines. Whilst we’re still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever.”

Remind yourself how to vote on Denise’s decision here. Let me know what you think of EastEnders 40th anniversary so far - has it lived up to expectations? Email me: [email protected] .