Teenage love and 1930s glamour to make for summer nights of fun at Kilworth House

The theatre has become a popular venue for open-air entertainment

Two much-loved musicals are taking to the stage at Kilworth House Theatre this summer.

The tap-dancing spectacular 42nd Street runs from June 27 to July 13. Following the story of a Broadway-bound chorus line, it boasts thrilling choreography and a heartwarming plot. With hits such as We're in the Money and Lullaby of Broadway, the high-energy production showcases the passion and determination of aspiring performers chasing their dreams. Audiences are promised a visual extravaganza as they journey through the glitz and glamour of 1930s New York City.

The cast comprises Mia Kobayashi, Lewis Griffiths, Michelle Bishop, Brian O'Muiri, Rosie Strobel, TJ Lloyd, Pete Gallagher and Tim Rogers in the lead roles. In the ensemble are Katharine Pearson, Issie Wilman, Tia Gyngell, Esme Kennedy, Imogen Bailey, Danielle Huntley, Dammi Aregbeshola, Cris Penfold, Bradley Trevethan, Chris Gray, Benjamin Drew, Joseph Bristow, Theo Uk Rose and Mark Austin.

Grease, a timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion, runs from July 29 to September 7. Join the T- Birds and the Pink Ladies in a vibrant celebration of 1950s culture. With songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You’re the One That I Want, the vibrant production will transport theatregoers back to the ‘50s, and into the electrifying world of Rydell High School, where love, friendship and unforgettable music take centre stage.

Kilworth House Theatre is in a woodland setting

Both shows are produced by Celia Mackay, who will be joined by Lee Proud as director and choreographer. The pair worked worked together for the past two years on the first ever open-air production of Hairspray in 2023, and the return to the Kilworth stage of Singin’ in the Rain in 2024, both of which received numerous five-star reviews.

Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a passionate audience.

Call 01858 881 939 or visit www.kilworthhouse.co.uk to book or for more information.