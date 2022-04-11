Rick Astley, Sister Sledge and Bjorn Again to headline The Classic at Silverstone

Rick Astley is headlining the closing night of The Classic.

Rick Astley, Sister Sledge and Bjorn Again have been revealed as the headline acts which will play at The Classic which returns to Silverstone this summer.

The annual motorsport festival is back at the Northamptonshire circuit in August and organisers have put together the event’s biggest line up of live music.

Music at The Classic will kick-off on the opening night with festival favourites and renowned funk-fuelled party-starters The Cuban Brothers, before the hits of Abba are brought to life by top tribute band Bjorn Again.

The Shires

The following night, Gabrielle and Sister Sledge will perform with country music duo The Shires and Rick Astley bringing The Classic to a close on the Sunday night.

Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events said: “It’s an amazing bill of live music which really champions our new bank holiday fixture.

“With so much on offer for all-comers, every year record numbers are choosing to spend the entire weekend at Silverstone.

“Now, with no rush to get home for Monday morning and the concerts extended to Sunday evening, we are expecting even more visitors to enjoy the full three-day, high-octane festival experience. It’s not to be missed.”

The Classic is the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival and regularly attracts close to 1,000 race entries and crowds of more than 100,000.

The three-day festival features the very best of historic motor racing alongside live music and a wealth of family entertainment.

All tickets for The Classic include access to the concerts as well as both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, the recently announced Foodie Fest and the vast majority of family entertainment and attractions.

The Classic at Silverstone is from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28.

Adult weekend tickets cost from £129 and day tickets from £54. Concessions are available. Camping is available from £75 and hospitality packages are also available.

General admission tickets are on sale until the Thursday before The Classic and ticket prices will increase in the run up to the event.