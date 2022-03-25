Rapper Nevmore releases debut mixtape Wellingborough Road

Nevmore. Photo by Alex Potton.

Northants rapper Nevmore has released his debut full-length mixtape Wellingborough Road.

The 24-year-old Wellingborough native has become a familiar name on the county’s rap scene in recent years and his 14-track record follows a run of EPs and singles.

Wellingborough Road sees Luke Nevett, AKA Nevmore, meld elements of soul rap and trap with samples and loops.

Talking about the mixtape, Nevmore said: “I’m very happy, it’s something I’m very proud of.

“It’s been a bucket list item of mine to have a music mixtape to show the creativity I can present to people of what goes on inside the mind of Nevmore.

“Working on a mixtape allows me to delve more into the character of Nevmore, it allows me to create stories that have happened and putting a spin on it to be comedic and serious and still deliver a punchline.”

Wellingborough Road tells tales of drinking gone wrong, being too hyped at an event and feeling like the world doesn’t need him.

There’s also stories of being in love with an ex, his love of Tommy Hilfiger, Vans and Converse and thinking about what the future holds.

He said: “The record is about stuff that has happened in real life, such as my time from university and having feelings for someone who doesn’t have the same feelings.

“There’s a track with Deadboi called Die Lit which I describe as a mosh pit / rage tune which I’ve wanted to work on for a while and who better than Deadboi.

“Another favourite of mine is Self Self Self which features L30 Robinson which is my sort of style with a boom bap sound.”

Wellingborough Road was recorded at Menace studios in Northampton and besides Deadboi and L30 Robinson, it also features Ophelia Stone, 55LVE, CLBRKS and La Swave.

Nevmore said: “L30 Robinson is my teacher, mentor and engineer so getting him on this project was a no brainer.

“Deadboi is one of my favourite people and one of the best up and comers in NN, Ophelia Stone has a phenomenal voice and she does so well, CLBRKS is one of my favourite guys and we collaborated on my last EP so I knew I needed him again.”

Nevmore first met 55LVE at regular rap and hip-hop showcase Lay It Down and knows La Swave from a wrestling podcast.

He adds: “There’s two cameos from mates of mine who are in the music group collective I’m part of called Trogdolyte Massive who I met through slowthai’s Discord in 2020.

“There’s a lot of us and we all have different creative minds whether it’s music, photography, graphic design and activism.”

Inspired by artists such as Nas, MF DOOM, Dave, slowthai, Kano and Tyler The Creator, Nevmore explains he often joked about doing a mixtape while at sixth form and while receiving support from some, it also made him the target for bullying.

He said: “The first time I rapped my own lyrics, people laughed and I felt embarrassed, it brought me down to a point where I wanted to give up entirely with music.

“Going into university, I went back into music a little more towards the end of my third year in 2019, which was roughly the same time Nothing Great About Britain was coming out and that gave me a little boost too.”

Nevmore is hoping to release more new music this year, collaborate with more musicians and continuing performing live.