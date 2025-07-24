Raging Speedhorn, Gutworm and Polar to headline Northants Rocks festival this weekend

Raging Speedhorn.

The Northants Rocks festival returns this weekend, with Raging Speedhorn, Gutworm and Polar topping the bill.

They will be joined by dozens of acts playing across three stages at the event which takes place from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27.

Raging Speedhorn will headline the main stage on the opening night with Gutworm – playing their first gig in more than 16 years – headlining on the Saturday and Polar on the Sunday.

Space Pistol, Confyde and Slackrr will be headlining the second stage across the weekend.

Dozens of musicians will also perform on the event’s acoustic stage.

Joining Raging Speedhorn on the main stage on the opening night will be Straight For The Sun, Mage, XII Boar, Webb, Face Of A Stranger, Fates Messenger, Wrex, Inferiem, House Of Hosts, Tooth & Dagger and Baelfyr.

Joining Gutworm on the Saturday will be Obeyer, Ramage Inc, Defenestration, Arms To Oblivion, This Dying Hour, Bleed The Fifth, Ireosis, Nameless, Wolves Don't Sleep, Lowdown and Vnder A Crvmbling Moon.

On the final day, joining Polar on the main stage will be Virtue In Vain, Dead Bait, Maziac, Born Zero, Uridium and Grove Warden.

Northants Rocks takes place at Tower Fields, Irthlingborough Road, Finedon.

Second release standard weekend tickets cost £29.99 for adults.

Camping and parking passes are also available as well as discounted tickets for children aged five to 17-years old.

To book tickets, visit https://grabthetickets.com/events/northants-rocks-2025

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/northantsrocks