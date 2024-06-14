Maddox Jones releases England anthem featuring football legend Stuart Pearce

Maddox Jones in the video to his new single England Together.

Northants singer songwriter Maddox Jones has teamed up with football legend Stuart Pearce for his new single England Together which has been released ahead of the team’s Euro 2024 campaign.

England Together is an updated version of Maddox Jones’ 2022 single We’re All Here Together (Go England) and features a fusion of brass, sing-along lyrics and vocal chants with a raucous indie-rock twist.

Former England captain Pearce features in the new video for the song.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking about the single, Maddox Jones said: “Football brings everyone together, especially big tournaments like the Euros.

“England is a multi-cultural nation and I want the single to celebrate and promote the togetherness and diverse culture of England, while also highlighting mental health issues.

“More than ever, we need to show solidarity and support for one another and cheer all the boys on the England team for the Euro 2024 campaign”

The accompanying music video begins with a young boy kicking his football – the iconic Slazenger 25 World Cup 1966 ball - over a garden wall.

It then sets out on a journey through the country, meeting fans along the way, including England legend and former captain Stuart Pearce.

The song was written based on an idea from Paul Rumens – the ex-president of National League Wealdstone FC - and was inspired by Maddox Jones’ passion for the sport.

It was recorded at Plastic Tree Studios in Northampton alongside producer Dave Crawford.

Maddox Jones has previously enjoyed success with The Departure, securing four Top 40 hits, sharing the stage with bands such as The Killers, Placebo and playing festivals including Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury.

As a solo artist, he released his debut album Believe It in 2022 and is currently working on its follow up.

He has also performed alongside Thomas Heaton, Beaux, The Lottery Winners and Lemar and later this year, he will join Will Young on a series of dates across the UK.

Maddox Jones’ most recent single, Change My Number, was released in April.