Lucy Spraggan returning to Roadmender following Other Sides Of The Moon LP release

Lucy Spraggan. Photo by Emilia Kate.

Lucy Spraggan will return to the Roadmender next month as part of a series of summer shows following the release of her new album.

The singer-songwriter heads to the Northampton venue following the release of Other Sides Of The Moon - a collection of reimagined tracks from her previous seven albums as well as some new material.

Other Sides Of The Moon includes Sober featuring Robbie Williams who she recently joined on stage during his headline show at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

The album also includes her debut hit Tea & Toast, fan favourite staples Run and Butterflies, plus The Lesson and Unsinkable - which featured on an episode of Britain’s Got Talent in March as part of a montage following the audition by the choir made up of those affected by the Post Office scandal.

Spraggan melds folk, indie-pop and acoustic sounds into her music.

She rose to prominence in 2012 on the X Factor and went onto be the first contestant in history to score a Top 40 single and album before the live shows aired.

She has sold more than 150,000 albums and reached more than 150 million streams on Spotify alone.

Her memoir Process was released last year and was an instant Sunday Times bestseller.

Lucy did an intimate acoustic tour in venues around the UK in March and April and aside from August’s Roadmender gig, she is playing numerous festivals this summer.

Lucy Spraggan headlines the Northampton venue on Thursday, August 7.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £27.50 in advance before fees via https://thegigcartel.seetickets.com/event/lucy-spraggan/roadmender/3405814