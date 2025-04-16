Goth-punk trio Bloodworm to headline The Garibaldi

Bloodworm.

Nottingham’s Bloodworm are headlining The Garibaldi Hotel this week.

The trio of singer and guitarist George Curtis, bassist Chris Walker and drummer Euan Stevens have recently been supporting Pale Blue Eyes on their UK tour and are set to play at Dot To Dot, Splendour and Focus Wales festivals later this year.

In February they opened for High Vis in Nottingham and the band kicked off 2025 at the Rockaway Beach festival.

Bloodworm’s latest singles Depths and Back Of A Hand were both released last year.

The band’s goth-punk influences meld elements of acts such as The Cure and Bauhaus into their sound.

Support at the Bailiff Street venue is by South London-based heavy psych band Longheads, Brighton’s Fever Rouge and Kettering youngsters The Pit Monkeys.

Music is from 8pm, admission is free.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/bloodwormband

More details about all forthcoming gigs by promoters Picky New are available at https://pickynew.com