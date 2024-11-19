Former Stranglers man Hugh Cornwell to headline Roadmender next week

Hugh Cornwell. Photo by Betkowski Robert.

Former Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell is headlining the Roadmender next weekend as part of an eight-date UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pioneering musician was the main songwriter of the band’s most memorable songs across 10 albums including Golden Brown, Strange Little Girl, Always The Sun and Peaches.

After their 1977 debut Rattus Norvegicus, follow up albums including No More Heroes, Black and White, The Raven and The Gospel According to The MenInBlack consolidated Cornwell’s stature as a unique songwriter and musician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His lyrics to Golden Brown, from the La Folie album, and their multiple meanings, is often regarded as a songwriting masterclass.

Hugh left The Stranglers in 1990 and has gone onto release numerous solo albums.

His latest, 2022’s Moments of Madness, was an album of acute, pithy and witty observations which received widespread critical acclaim.

Last month, he released the live double album All the Fun of the Fair.

Support at the Roadmender will be eXTC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emerging out of the post-punk and new-wave explosion of the late 1970s, XTC experienced global success, touring with the likes of The Police and Talking Heads.

They stopped touring in 1982 becoming a studio based entity.

Now, more than 40 years on, XTC drummer Terry Chambers will be joined by frontman Steve Hampton and bassist Terry Lines as eXTC to take fans on a journey through the XTC back catalogue which will include the hits Senses Working Overtime, Making Plans for Nigel, Sgt Rock and Life Begins at the Hop.

Both play the Northampton venue on Saturday, November 30.

Tickets cost £30 in advance before fees via https://www.theroadmender.com