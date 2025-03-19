Forever Now festival announces line-up for Echo Chamber literary stage

John Robb will be hosting The Echo Chamber at Forever Now.

Members of the Damned, The Chameleons, Berlin and Theatre Of Hate are among a host of musicians who will join acclaimed author John Robb at the Forever Now festival this summer on its literacy stage.

The Echo Chamber will see some of the most influential figures in post-punk, gothic rock and new wave in conversation with acclaimed journalist John Robb, delving into their own stories, insights and experiences.

Forever Now, is taking place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes in June where on its main stage, headliners Kraftwerk will be joined by a host of acts including Billy Idol, Johnny Marr and Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy.

Guests on The Echo Chamber will include Rat Scabies of The Damned, Martha Davis of The Motels, The Chameleons' Mark Burgess, Terri Nunn of Berlin, Theatre of Hate's Kirk Brandon and Stan Stammers and Scottish musician Richard Jobson of The Skids and The Armoury Show.

They will be discussing the evolution of the punk scene, the cultural shifts it sparked, the creative processes behind the music, the influence of literature, poetry and political writing and more.

From Kirk Brandon reminiscing on playing The National Bowl 50 years to the day of Forever Now to the legendary anecdotes of Rat Scabies - these pioneering artists will be sharing never before heard personal stories, creative journeys, and reflections on their careers in an intimate setting.

The Echo Chamber host and curator John Robb is renowned for his work both as a journalist and as bassist and singer of The Membranes.

He said: "I’m looking forward to going head to head with some of the key bands at Forever Now to get to the core of who they are and what they do and why they are here at Forever Now."

Fans can also get involved in The Echo Chamber community by submitting their own questions via the Forever Now Facebook page - Forever Now Festival UK.

Forever Now takes place on Sunday, June 22, at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

Headliners Kraftwerk will be joined by Billy Idol, The The, Death Cult, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Peter Murphy, The Psychedelic Furs, Happy Mondays, The Damned, Public Image Limited, Chameleons, Berlin, Theatre Of Hate, She Wants Revenge, The Motels and UK Decay.

Tickets cost from £95 before fees and are available via AXS and Ticketmaster, with VIP packages also available.

For more information, visit www.forevernowfestival.co.uk