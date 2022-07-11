Finalists of Northamptonshire Local Music Awards revealed

Voting in the inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards is open after organisers revealed the shortlist of candidates in each category.
More than 2,500 people nominated musicians and venues across 14 categories earlier this year following the launch of the event which organisers hope will become an annual date on the music calendar.
Awards director Tommy Gardner said: “Voting is open for the next seven weeks.
“There are voting forms on our website and winners will be decided solely on the amount of votes.
“If your favourite nominee has been shortlisted, I urge you to head over to the website and submit your vote as each vote really does make a difference.
“Our shortlisting was overseen by Kerrie Cosh who had the very hard task of shortlisting just five finalists per category.
“She has done a fantastic job in building a good mix of nominees across all the awards.”
The Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 15, at Northampton’s Deco Theatre, a venue steeped in music history having previously hosted gigs by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
Mr Gardner said: “The night will feature all of our award presentations, special guest presenters and also live performances from some of our best loved artists.”
There will also be an Outstanding Contribution To Local Music award which will be decided independently by organisers but will be made to an individual that has gone above and beyond in support for the music scene within Northamptonshire.
Voting is open until Friday, August 26 at 10pm. Tickets for the awards ceremony on Thursday, September 15, are on sale from Friday, July 15 at 11am via www.thedeco.co.uk or by calling 01604 491005.
Song Of The Year
Anti!i - Narcissist
Tragic - Dishonoured Gentlemen
Afreine - Plans To Be Loved
Deanne Dexeter - Blind Eye
Phantom Isle - 1992
Album Or EP Of The Year
Sarpa Salpa - A Feeling You Can’t Replace
Femi Tahiru - D.E.M.O.S
Jennah - Romance Is Dead
Maddox Jones - Believe It
Tu-Kay & Ryan - Passage Of Time
Music Video Of The Year
DeBe - Not Cops
Djin-Li - Pillow Talk
Anti!i - Hells Jungle
Flash Peasants - 3 Day Week
The Big Dirty - Swine
Pop Artist Of The Year
Sharmaine
Jennah
Maddox Jones
Great Adamz
Afreine
Rap/Grime/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
remieworld
Napps
Krankhead
FFSYTHO
RB Capone
Indie / Rock / Alternative Artist Of The Year
Rolling Thunder
Sarpa Salpa
Phantom Isle
Katie Malco
Stormbringer
R&B / Jazz / Blues Artist Of The Year
Jazz Colossus
Greg Coulson
Elle Delaney
Jake Brown
HarQStics
Dance Artist Of The Year
King Koi
Middleground
AON
Carly Wilford
Mousai
Acoustic / Folk Artist Of The Year
Tu-Kay & Ryan
Nicky Newman
Scott Walters
Jordan & Harley
Amii Dawes
Cover Artist Of The Year
Honey Honey – ABBA Tribute
Six Feet Apart
Sarah-Jayne Morley
Pure Genius
The Usual Suspects
Producer Of The Year
L30 Robinson
Carly Wilford
Harlz
T33N T1TAN
Young Chencs
Local Music Venue Of The Year
The Lab
The Black Prince
Fat Fugu
The Garibaldi
The Old Grocery Espresso Bar
Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year
One Voice The Concert
Let Loose
Lay It Down
King Of Hearts
Peace Gig For Ukraine (Spinadisc)
Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year
X-It Talks
Shoetown Sounds (NLive Radio)
The Scratched Record Podcast
The Urban Show (Revolution Radio)
Jason D Lewis, Inspiration FM