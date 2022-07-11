Finalists of Northamptonshire Local Music Awards revealed

Northamptonshire Music Awards.

Voting in the inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards is open after organisers revealed the shortlist of candidates in each category.

More than 2,500 people nominated musicians and venues across 14 categories earlier this year following the launch of the event which organisers hope will become an annual date on the music calendar.

Awards director Tommy Gardner said: “Voting is open for the next seven weeks.

“There are voting forms on our website and winners will be decided solely on the amount of votes.

“If your favourite nominee has been shortlisted, I urge you to head over to the website and submit your vote as each vote really does make a difference.

“Our shortlisting was overseen by Kerrie Cosh who had the very hard task of shortlisting just five finalists per category.

“She has done a fantastic job in building a good mix of nominees across all the awards.”

The Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 15, at Northampton’s Deco Theatre, a venue steeped in music history having previously hosted gigs by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Mr Gardner said: “The night will feature all of our award presentations, special guest presenters and also live performances from some of our best loved artists.”

There will also be an Outstanding Contribution To Local Music award which will be decided independently by organisers but will be made to an individual that has gone above and beyond in support for the music scene within Northamptonshire.

Voting is open until Friday, August 26 at 10pm. Tickets for the awards ceremony on Thursday, September 15, are on sale from Friday, July 15 at 11am via www.thedeco.co.uk or by calling 01604 491005.

Song Of The Year

Anti!i - Narcissist

Tragic - Dishonoured Gentlemen

Afreine - Plans To Be Loved

Deanne Dexeter - Blind Eye

Phantom Isle - 1992

Album Or EP Of The Year

Sarpa Salpa - A Feeling You Can’t Replace

Femi Tahiru - D.E.M.O.S

Jennah - Romance Is Dead

Maddox Jones - Believe It

Tu-Kay & Ryan - Passage Of Time

Music Video Of The Year

DeBe - Not Cops

Djin-Li - Pillow Talk

Anti!i - Hells Jungle

Flash Peasants - 3 Day Week

The Big Dirty - Swine

Pop Artist Of The Year

Sharmaine

Jennah

Maddox Jones

Great Adamz

Afreine

Rap/Grime/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

remieworld

Napps

Krankhead

FFSYTHO

RB Capone

Indie / Rock / Alternative Artist Of The Year

Rolling Thunder

Sarpa Salpa

Phantom Isle

Katie Malco

Stormbringer

R&B / Jazz / Blues Artist Of The Year

Jazz Colossus

Greg Coulson

Elle Delaney

Jake Brown

HarQStics

Dance Artist Of The Year

King Koi

Middleground

AON

Carly Wilford

Mousai

Acoustic / Folk Artist Of The Year

Tu-Kay & Ryan

Nicky Newman

Scott Walters

Jordan & Harley

Amii Dawes

Cover Artist Of The Year

Honey Honey – ABBA Tribute

Six Feet Apart

Sarah-Jayne Morley

Pure Genius

The Usual Suspects

Producer Of The Year

L30 Robinson

Carly Wilford

Harlz

T33N T1TAN

Young Chencs

Local Music Venue Of The Year

The Lab

The Black Prince

Fat Fugu

The Garibaldi

The Old Grocery Espresso Bar

Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year

One Voice The Concert

Let Loose

Lay It Down

King Of Hearts

Peace Gig For Ukraine (Spinadisc)

Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year

X-It Talks

Shoetown Sounds (NLive Radio)

The Scratched Record Podcast

The Urban Show (Revolution Radio)