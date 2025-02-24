A Void Collective promoters set for first band showcase this week

ÜLV are members of A Void Collective.

A new promoter collective, whose aim is helping to give opportunities to artists and musicians who have either struggled to get gigs or are just starting out in the music industry, hold their first event this week.

A Void Collective was established at the end of last year. Their first gig is at The Lab on Thursday and will be headlined by The Keepers alongside three other acts.

The idea behind A Void Collective came following a discussion Alex Botten from ÜLV (pictured) had with Andrew Slack from Joy Disposal Unit.

Mr Botten said: “We were trying to work out ways to get more gigs for our bands and the notion of doing it ourselves seemed obvious.

“While discussing it, I realised we could do so much more than just be another promotor and I started to wonder what extra things we could provide that would make us stand out.

“The first, and most important was to make it as inclusive as possible, then to add value by streaming the gigs live and recording them if possible.

“It needs to be more than ‘just’ a gig if we’re going to be any different from anyone else.

“As for who we’re trying to help - we’re looking at the people who fall through the cracks, who are considered too ‘weird’ or ‘old’ or find advocating for themselves very difficult.

“We also want to provide a place for new bands to play their first gigs in a supportive and encouraging environment.”

The group is also aiming to include more ‘mainstream’ local and regional acts into their gigs to help “more marginalised musicians” establish contacts within the industry.

Mr Botten and Mr Slack are joined in A Void Collective by other members of Joy Disposal Unit, Neil from the Dodo Appreciation Society, Steve from ÜLV and Jordan from The Keepers.

The first gig by A Void Collective takes place on Thursday, February 27, at The Lab in Charles Street.

It will feature music by ÜLV, Shooting At Fires, Joy Disposal Unit and The Keepers.

Noise rock band ÜLV released their latest single La Jetée last month.

The track is the first single from the band’s forthcoming album Amplifier Mountain.

Talking about playing gigs across Northampton, Mr Botten said: “I can only speak for myself but it’s not easy - not for ÜLV at least.

“It could be that we’re just rubbish, but the reviews for our debut album would indicate otherwise. I believe the issue to be entirely unconscious, but I suspect being over 50 is seen as a reason not to put us on by some people.

“Ageism is, sadly, very much alive and well in the music industry.

“There’s also a major barrier to artists with mental health conditions or neurodiversity - a lot of the skills required to ‘get out there’ are very difficult for some of us.

“For example, my autism makes networking almost impossible and I loathe badgering people for shows.”

Mr Botten added he hopes with A Void Collective, it will help establish a platform for other fellow musicians and “fill the void” he feels exists.

Admission to the first A Void Collective gig is free for members of The Lab or £1 for non-members. It will also be broadcast live.

More information about A Void Collective is available at www.instagram.com/avoidcollective.