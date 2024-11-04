Watch as a passenger wades barefoot through flood waters inside an airport, as a number of flights are diverted.

Shocking video shows passengers wading through a flooded airport as a red rain alert is issued.

In the footage, a passenger can be seen walking barefoot through flood waters, holding his trainers in his hand, at Barcelona’s El Prat airport. Other clips show water pouring through the ceiling and the airport runway submerged in water.

A red alert has been issued for “continuous and torrential rains” in Barcelona, with many of the airport’s flights being diverted.

In Valencia, authorities are continuing to search for bodies as 217 people, including a British couple, have died in severe flooding.

Footage shows search teams using a small boat and torches to search a shopping centre’s heavily flooded underground car park.