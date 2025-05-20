National Highways gets set for extra traffic as Silverstone hosts British MotoGP

National Highways is advising road users to allow extra time for their journeys this weekend as Silverstone hosts the popular British MotoGP.

With 78,000 people expected at the Northamptonshire circuit over the weekend, National Highways traffic officers will be in the area to make sure visitors’ journeys are as safe and smooth as possible.

National Highways Operations Manager, Mark Munnoch, said: “The British MotoGP is always a popular event so we would advise anybody heading to Silverstone this weekend, or travelling around the area, to make sure they leave plenty of time for the trip as we expect the roads to be busy.

“Visitors should check their ticketing information and follow the event signage rather than their sat navs when approaching the circuit to make sure they get to the parking areas smoothly.”

Racing takes place from Friday (23 May) until Sunday (25 May).

National Highways is also taking the opportunity to remind riders of the importance of taking a break every 2 hours when motorcycling.

Just getting off the bike, stretching your legs and having a drink helps regain concentration levels. It allows the blood to recirculate (which may have slowed during longer periods of riding), is a chance to re-hydrate and prevents muscle fatigue.

Motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable groups of road users so are also advised to wear the appropriate protective clothing every time they go out for a ride - whatever the weather.

National Highways has an online guide for checking tyres and other pre-trip preparations which can be found here: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/TRIP

For the latest updates on traffic, National Highways provides live traffic information via its website, www.trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysEMIDS on Twitter.