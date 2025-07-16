Meet your Disney favourites and feel the magic come alive at Disneyland Paris | Disneyland Paris

You and the kids deserve something special – snap up this Paris and Disneyland break from just £139pp and make memories that last a lifetime.

If you and the kids deserve something truly special to look forward to, this deal is your golden ticket. For just £139 each, you can whisk your family (or your partner) away on a magical Paris city break with return flights, hotel stay, and a day at the unforgettable Disneyland Paris — saving up to 29% off standard prices. With flexible options for two, three, or four nights and flights from four major UK airports, it’s an amazing-value getaway that delivers memories to last a lifetime.

Why settle for a routine weekend when you can surprise the kids with the magic of Disney, the romance of Paris, and a hotel stay in one of Europe’s most iconic destinations? This package is designed to help families and couples escape the everyday grind — without blowing the budget. From meeting Mickey and Minnie to gazing up at the Eiffel Tower, every moment feels like a treat.

Here’s what’s included:

– Two, three, or four nights at your choice of hotel

– Return flights from Manchester, Gatwick, Luton, or Stansted

– A Disneyland Paris Park entry ticket per person

– ATOL financial protection for peace of mind

You’ll stay in one of three excellent hotels, each with its own charm. The ibis Budget Marne-la-Vallee Val d’Europe offers modern, no-fuss comfort; the Campanile Nogent Sur Marne is a great family-friendly option with a homely vibe; and the Relais Spa Val d’Europe — a TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice winner — lets you unwind in luxury with spa facilities and a shuttle to Disney.

Your day at Disneyland Paris will be nothing short of magical. From the adrenaline rush of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain to the gentle charm of Dumbo the Flying Elephant, there’s something here to thrill and delight every age. Watch the spectacular parades, snap selfies with your favourite Disney characters, and soak up the enchanting atmosphere that only Disney can create.

Magical moments at Disneyland Paris as beloved characters bring fairy tales to life on a dazzling parade float. | Disneyland Paris

And don’t forget — you’re also in Paris. On your non-Disney day, you can take a river cruise on the Seine, explore the Louvre, climb the Eiffel Tower, or simply wander the cobbled streets and enjoy the world’s best pastries.

With easy booking, ATOL protection, and even the option to spread payments, this is one holiday you can book with confidence. Because after all, you deserve a break to look forward to — and one the kids will talk about for years.

Final tip: weekends and school holidays always sell fast, so grab your preferred dates before they’re gone — because the best memories are made when you say yes to adventure.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

